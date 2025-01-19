Manipur declares holiday for halfday on January 20 to honour late MLA N Kayisii

IMPHAL: The Manipur government declare a half-day state mourning on January 20, 2025, from 1pm as a mark of respect for former National People’s Party (NPP) minister N Kayisii. All government offices and educational institutions will remain closed, said officials Kayisii had served as the minister of tribal affairs, hills, and fisheries from 2017 to 2020 (Filed photo)

Kayisii (59), who represented the 49-Tadubi Assembly Constituency, passed away on January 18, 2025 at his official residence in Imphal after suffering from a prolonged illness.

“The government of Manipur is pleased to declare a half-holiday on 20th January 2025 (Monday) from 1 PM for all offices and educational institutions under the government of Manipur as a mark of respect to the memory of the late N Kayisii, MLA of 49-Tadubi Assembly Constituency, Manipur, who passed away on 18th January 2025 (Saturday),” said deputy secretary Koshoni Phimu of the general administration department, government of Manipur.

Kayisii had served as the minister of tribal affairs, hills, and fisheries from 2017 to 2020. He was re-elected in 2022 and served as the state president of the NPP until his death.

The news of his demise has shocked the state, with condolences pouring in from political and social circles, including from the Governor, Chief Minister, and Assembly Speaker.

The funeral was held at his official quarter in Imphal on Sunday, and his body will be brought to his village, Makhan Khuman, for a condolence service before the last rites on Monday. He is survived by his wife, five daughters, and three sons.