Manipur doctor gets Japan’s highest honour for promoting ties between 2 nations

Japan has conferred the Order of the Rising Sun, Gold and Silver Rays decoration on Manipur physician and former president of state tourism forum, Dr Thangjam Dhabali Singh, to honour his contribution to strengthening ties between Japan and India, and Japan and Manipur. He was honoured in a simple event in Imphal on Tuesday.

“We appreciate that Dr Singh has earnestly dedicated himself to deepening the bonds between Japan and Manipur. During his tenure from 2012 to 2017 as president of Manipur Tourism Forum (MTF), Japan and Manipur rediscovered each other and got even closer, going beyond our historical ties,” said a statement from Japanese ambassador Suzuki Satoshi, read out by Japanese embassy counselor Kajita Takuma.

Dr Dhabali was involved in organising the commemoration of the 70th anniversary of the Battle of Imphal in 2014, an event attended by dignitaries from Japan, Britain and Australia.

Later with support from the Sasakawa Peace Foundation and the Nippon Foundation of Japan, the Imphal Peace Movement (IPM) was launched on June 22 in 2019, which, Ambassador of Japan termed as ‘another symbolic achievement’. The MTF played an important role in giving shape to IPM during Dr Dhabali’s tenure as its president.

The decoration was constituted by Japanese Emperor Meiji in 1875. It is the highest order conferred by the government of Japan, in the name of his majesty the emperor, upon those who have made distinguished achievements in international relations, promotion of Japanese culture, achievements in their respective field, development in welfare or preservation of the environment.

Dr Dhabali thanked everyone particularly the members of MTF and the Second World War Imphal Campaign Foundation (ICF) who had been instrumental in providing a definite direction to the promotion of tourism between the two countries.

“Words truly fail to express how humbled I feel for the acknowledgement of what I still consider to be a small contribution. I know I still have much to learn but with the continued support and encouragement from my fellow colleagues from MTF and ICF, I am sure we will be able to explore more areas to strengthen our friendship with Japan,” Dr Dhabali said after receiving the honour.

Present MTF president Kh Krishnan, PM Director Haobam Joyremba and Rajeshwar Yumnam, president of ICF, were present during the decoration ceremony.