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Manipur govt asks dept heads to take action against absent employees during shutdown protest

Manipur govt asks dept heads to take action against absent employees during shutdown protest

Published on: Apr 20, 2026 12:25 pm IST
PTI |
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Imphal, The Manipur government has directed heads of various departments to take action against employees who remain absent in offices without authorised leave during a five-day shutdown, called by women's groups in valley districts to protest against a recent bomb attack in which two children were killed.

Manipur govt asks dept heads to take action against absent employees during shutdown protest

Chief Secretary Puneet Kumar Goel ordered that all administrative secretaries and heads of departments ensure attendance in their respective offices in view of the calls for disruption or bandh issued by various groups.

"Attendance reports should be sent to the administrative departments concerned. Departmental proceedings should be taken up against those who are absent from duty without authorised leave," the order, issued on Sunday, said.

The government asked all deputy commissioners to ensure the functioning of all offices in their districts.

The order was issued in the wake of the five-day shutdown from April 19, called by Meira Paibi groups in five valley districts to protest against the killing of two children at Tronglaobi in Bishnupur on April 7.

Five Imphal valley districts comprise Imphal East and West, Bishnupur, Kakching, and Tengnoupal.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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