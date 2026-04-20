Imphal, The Manipur government has directed heads of various departments to take action against employees who remain absent in offices without authorised leave during a five-day shutdown, called by women's groups in valley districts to protest against a recent bomb attack in which two children were killed.

Manipur govt asks dept heads to take action against absent employees during shutdown protest

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Chief Secretary Puneet Kumar Goel ordered that all administrative secretaries and heads of departments ensure attendance in their respective offices in view of the calls for disruption or bandh issued by various groups.

"Attendance reports should be sent to the administrative departments concerned. Departmental proceedings should be taken up against those who are absent from duty without authorised leave," the order, issued on Sunday, said.

The government asked all deputy commissioners to ensure the functioning of all offices in their districts.

The order was issued in the wake of the five-day shutdown from April 19, called by Meira Paibi groups in five valley districts to protest against the killing of two children at Tronglaobi in Bishnupur on April 7.

Five Imphal valley districts comprise Imphal East and West, Bishnupur, Kakching, and Tengnoupal.

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{{^usCountry}} A three-day shutdown has also been called from Monday by the United Naga Council, an apex organisation of Naga tribes in Manipur, across all Naga-inhabited areas to protest the April 18 killing of two civilians in an ambush in Ukhrul district. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A three-day shutdown has also been called from Monday by the United Naga Council, an apex organisation of Naga tribes in Manipur, across all Naga-inhabited areas to protest the April 18 killing of two civilians in an ambush in Ukhrul district. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Home Minister Govindas Konthoujam had on Sunday sought revocation of the five-day shutdown by Meira Paibis and other organisations to protest the Tronglaobi bomb attack. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Home Minister Govindas Konthoujam had on Sunday sought revocation of the five-day shutdown by Meira Paibis and other organisations to protest the Tronglaobi bomb attack. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "We have held talks with the Joint Action Committee formed in connection with the Tronglaobi incident and listened to their charter of demands," he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "We have held talks with the Joint Action Committee formed in connection with the Tronglaobi incident and listened to their charter of demands," he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "Hardships of the shutdown are felt by all - children whose education is disrupted, daily wage earners, farmers and business persons. I want to appeal through the media for the revocation of the shutdown," he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Hardships of the shutdown are felt by all - children whose education is disrupted, daily wage earners, farmers and business persons. I want to appeal through the media for the revocation of the shutdown," he added. {{/usCountry}}

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This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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