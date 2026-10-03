Manipur govt assures action on ‘No NRC, No Census’ demand, seeks cooperation

The Manipur government on Saturday assured action on the updation of the National Register of Citizens (NRC), saying the government had acknowledged the memorandum submitted by the Campaign for Just and Fair Delimitation (JFD), and appealed to the organisation to put its September 30 deadline on hold.

One key demand among the five points in the JFD memorandum is “No NRC, No Census”, with the organisation demanding that the Manipur government urge the Central Government to update the NRC using 1951 as the cut-off year. (ANI)

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JFD is a civil body continuing its movement to fulfil a five-point charter of demands, especially the updation of the NRC with 1951 as the cut-off year to safeguard Manipur’s indigenous population.

Manipur government spokesperson, Sapam Ranjan, made the remarks to the media at his residence in Konthoujam, Imphal West.

He said the government had acknowledged various memorandums submitted by the organisation and taken them seriously, adding that the government was making efforts to turn the demands into action.

One key demand among the five points in the JFD memorandum is “No NRC, No Census”, with the organisation demanding that the Manipur government urge the Central Government to update the NRC using 1951 as the cut-off year.

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The government spokesperson said the government would like to continue its efforts to fulfil the demands in the public interest.

“I would like to appeal to the JFD to put the deadline on hold, and then let us all work together,” Sapam Ranjan said.

He urged the people of Manipur to cooperate with what the government has been doing for Manipur’s betterment and future.

“We are all in the same boat, and we will definitely take every matter with the utmost sincerity,” he said, appealing to the JFD to cooperate with the government and work together for Manipur’s progress.

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JFD has been continuing its movement since March 11, 2026, and intensified it into active agitations, bandhs and lockdowns of government institutions starting August 10.