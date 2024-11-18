Manipur: Govt schools, colleges shut till November 19 in several districts

The Manipur government on Monday declared that state-run educational institutions and colleges, including universities, in Imphal West and Imphal East districts to be closed until Tuesday. Smoke and flames billow out of vehicles which were set on fire during demonstrations after three bodies, suspected to be of six missing persons from Jiribam district, were found near the Manipur-Assam border. (File image)(HT_PRINT)

The education department has announced the decision in consultation with the state home department, news agency ANI reported.

“In view of the curfew imposed by District Magistrate in many of the Districts and considering the safety of the students and teacher, it is hereby ordered that all the Government Institutions/Government Aided Colleges under Higher & Technical Education Department, Government of Manipur including State Universities in the Districts where curfew has been imposed shall remain closed for 2 (two) days w.e.f November 18 to November 19,” read an order from the Higher and Technical Education Department secretariat.

The two districts are under a curfew by the Manipur police following the discovery of six dead bodies. Amid rising ethnic tensions in the state, the Biren Singh-led BJP government also suspended internet services across seven districts in the northeastern state. Security has been tightened, particularly around the chief minister's residence and the Raj Bhavan, with limited vehicle movement seen in the affected areas.

NIA takes over key cases

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) took over the investigation of three key cases linked to the recent ethnic violence in the state over the last two weeks, resulting in the loss of lives and widespread disruption of public order.

The anti-terror agency took over these cases from the Manipur police following a recent directive from the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) over recent escalation in ethnic violence.

The first case was registered at Jiribam Police Station on November 8, 2024, regarding the murder of a woman by armed militants. The second case was registered at Borobekra Police Station on November 11, 2024, linked to the attack on the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) post located at Jiribam's Jakuradhor Karong by armed militants.

The third case was registered at Borobekra Police Station on November 11, 2024, linked to the burning of houses and killing of civilians in the Borobekra area.