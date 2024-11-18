Shah to chair meeting on worsening situation in Manipur; CM to meet BJP MLAs

Union home minister Amit Shah was on Monday due to chair a meeting on the worsening situation in Manipur a day after he cancelled his Maharashtra poll rallies and returned to Delhi even as chief minister Biren Singh was scheduled to meet Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lawmakers at 6pm amid reports of brewing dissent within the ruling party. Bodies of six people were found days after they were taken hostage in Manipur's Jiribam district. (PTI)

The National People’s Party (NPP), which has seven lawmakers in the 60-member Manipur assembly, on Sunday withdrew support from the BJP-led government in Manipur, saying it has “completely failed to resolve the crisis and restore normalcy”. The move does not threaten the government since it has a majority of its own.

HT on Monday reported two BJP lawmakers left for Delhi on Sunday to discuss the crisis” and 19 were considering resigning.

The BJP had 32 lawmakers before five Janata Dal (United) or JD(U) legislators joined the party. Seven of the BJP lawmakers are Kuki-Zo-Hmar. The Naga People’s Front has five members in the assembly, JD(U) one and Congress five. There are also three independent lawmakers while Kuki People’s Alliance has two. People aware of the matter said 15-19 BJP lawmakers want a change.

Rioting, arson, targeting of the homes of legislators, and demonstrations were reported on Sunday despite a curfew. The bodies of two members of a family that had earlier lost six members were found with injuries. The Union government rushed the Central Reserve Police Force chief Anish Dayal Singh to Manipur amid the escalating violence.

On Sunday, former chief minister and Congress leader O Ibobi Singh blamed the state and central governments for the deteriorating situation. He said demands for Biren Singh’s resignation are an internal BJP matter. He added the people do not support the president’s Rule. He said the crisis must be addressed through constitutional means, not central rule.