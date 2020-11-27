e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 27, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Manipur imposes night curfew till December 31 to check Covid spread

Manipur imposes night curfew till December 31 to check Covid spread

Movement of essential services, good trucks and officials on duty shall be exempted.

india Updated: Nov 27, 2020, 21:26 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Imphal
Though hospitals, nursing home, clinics, dispensaries and all chemists and pharmacies shall be exempt from curfew restrictions, it said that social and customary ceremonies shall be organised for family only and in case some other persons are required to attend the ceremony/function, the size of the gathering shall be restricted to 20 or less persons. (Photo by Sunil Ghosh / Hindustan Times)
Though hospitals, nursing home, clinics, dispensaries and all chemists and pharmacies shall be exempt from curfew restrictions, it said that social and customary ceremonies shall be organised for family only and in case some other persons are required to attend the ceremony/function, the size of the gathering shall be restricted to 20 or less persons. (Photo by Sunil Ghosh / Hindustan Times)
         

The Manipur government has imposed a night curfew from 6pm to 4am till the end of this year in the state to control the spread of coronavirus.

The state chief secretary Dr Rajesh Kumar issued an order in this regard on Friday.

“There will be night curfew from 6pm to 4am and District Magistrates will issue orders in this regard,”says the order.

Movement of essential services, good trucks and officials on duty shall be exempted.The order will remain in force upto December 31, 2020 or until further orders, it stated.

Though hospitals, nursing home, clinics, dispensaries and all chemists and pharmacies shall be exempt from curfew restrictions, it said that social and customary ceremonies shall be organised for family only and in case some other persons are required to attend the ceremony/function, the size of the gathering shall be restricted to 20 or less persons.

Opening of shops in Thangal and Paona bazaars, except the whole sale shops, will be in accordance with the roster system. In another development, the state health authority will begin sero-surveillance across four districts from November 30.

Announcing this during a press conference in Imphal on Friday, Principal Secretary(health) V Vumlunmang said that the districts are Imphal West, Kakching, Churachandpur and Ukhrul.

It may be mentioned that the health authority had already started targeted testing in some of the assembly constituencies where by-elections were held on November 7, 2020.

So far targeted testing was conducted at Wangoi in Imphal West district, Lilong and Wangjing-Tentha in Thoubal districts. Meanwhile, the state reported seven more deaths due to Covid in the past 24 hours.

The death toll due to Covid touched 256 on Friday, according to an official press release issued by a health department spokesperson on Friday. Otherwise, with 222 new Covid 19 positive cases in the last 24 hours,the state’s total number of Covid19 cases touched 24,292 including 3,252 active cases.

The cumulative number of recovered cases stands at 21,006. The total recovery rate stands at 85.68%.

tags
top news
‘Be serious. Don’t take it lightly’: Covid survivor Nitin Gadkari’s advice
‘Be serious. Don’t take it lightly’: Covid survivor Nitin Gadkari’s advice
India’s GDP in September quarter contracts 7.5%: Govt data
India’s GDP in September quarter contracts 7.5%: Govt data
PM Modi, Boris Johnson discuss ‘ambitious roadmap’ for India-UK ties in next decade
PM Modi, Boris Johnson discuss ‘ambitious roadmap’ for India-UK ties in next decade
Sushil Modi is BJP’s Rajya Sabha choice for Ram Vilas Paswan seat
Sushil Modi is BJP’s Rajya Sabha choice for Ram Vilas Paswan seat
HTLS 2020: Uday Shankar says regulation of OTT ‘is a gigantic challenge’
HTLS 2020: Uday Shankar says regulation of OTT ‘is a gigantic challenge’
LIVE: More Punjab farmers enter Haryana for protest
LIVE: More Punjab farmers enter Haryana for protest
Spontaneous reaction: Gadkari on viral NHAI speech blasting officials
Spontaneous reaction: Gadkari on viral NHAI speech blasting officials
‘Retire or quit’: Nitin Gadkari on publicly reprimanding officials #HTLS2020
‘Retire or quit’: Nitin Gadkari on publicly reprimanding officials #HTLS2020
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineFarmers Protest LIVEMiG-29K aircraftFarmers’ protestIndia vs Australia Live ScoreDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In