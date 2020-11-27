Manipur imposes night curfew till December 31 to check Covid spread

india

Updated: Nov 27, 2020, 21:26 IST

The Manipur government has imposed a night curfew from 6pm to 4am till the end of this year in the state to control the spread of coronavirus.

The state chief secretary Dr Rajesh Kumar issued an order in this regard on Friday.

“There will be night curfew from 6pm to 4am and District Magistrates will issue orders in this regard,”says the order.

Movement of essential services, good trucks and officials on duty shall be exempted.The order will remain in force upto December 31, 2020 or until further orders, it stated.

Though hospitals, nursing home, clinics, dispensaries and all chemists and pharmacies shall be exempt from curfew restrictions, it said that social and customary ceremonies shall be organised for family only and in case some other persons are required to attend the ceremony/function, the size of the gathering shall be restricted to 20 or less persons.

Opening of shops in Thangal and Paona bazaars, except the whole sale shops, will be in accordance with the roster system. In another development, the state health authority will begin sero-surveillance across four districts from November 30.

Announcing this during a press conference in Imphal on Friday, Principal Secretary(health) V Vumlunmang said that the districts are Imphal West, Kakching, Churachandpur and Ukhrul.

It may be mentioned that the health authority had already started targeted testing in some of the assembly constituencies where by-elections were held on November 7, 2020.

So far targeted testing was conducted at Wangoi in Imphal West district, Lilong and Wangjing-Tentha in Thoubal districts. Meanwhile, the state reported seven more deaths due to Covid in the past 24 hours.

The death toll due to Covid touched 256 on Friday, according to an official press release issued by a health department spokesperson on Friday. Otherwise, with 222 new Covid 19 positive cases in the last 24 hours,the state’s total number of Covid19 cases touched 24,292 including 3,252 active cases.

The cumulative number of recovered cases stands at 21,006. The total recovery rate stands at 85.68%.