Manipur lifts day time curfew, imposes night curfew till Aug 22

After imposing total curfew for 21 days to break the chain of Covid-19 infections, the Manipur government lifted the day time curfew in the entire state on Saturday for 15 days till August 22. The night curfew will remain in effect between 6pm and 5am.

State chief secretary Dr Rajesh Kumar, also the chairman of the state executive committee of the disaster management authority, issued an order in this regard on Saturday night.

“Unavoidable customary and religious rituals can be performed in open sheds by restricting the number of invitees to 20 only,” the order said. “Micro containment zones shall be strictly monitored by dedicated police department teams and health department teams.”

The order stated that the fresh cases of Covid 19 infections should be isolated as soon as possible and brought to Covid care centres and the health department should arrange mobile medical teams for regular health check up. It also asked the health department to scale up the vaccination drive, contact tracing and testing by providing additional manpower, mobility support and IEC (information education and communication) advocacy.

Earlier, while reviewing the complete curfew which was enforced since July 18, the state cabinet decided to adopt a micro containment zone approach in line with the Central government’s advisories to maintain a balance between the twin objectives of saving lives and livelihood through economic activities.

The government also appealed to residents to adopt Covid appropriate behaviour to contain Covid-19 in Manipur.

On Saturday, Manipur reported 12 Covid 19 fatalities recorded in the last 24 hours, taking the state’s Covid-19 death toll to 1,640, according to official records.

The state also reported 699 new Covid 19 positive cases among the 4,941 samples tested in the preceding 24 hours, taking the infection tally to 103,588, it said. The total number of active cases stands at 8,146.

With 908 new recoveries in the last 24 hours, the total number of recovered Covid 19 cases in Manipur reached 93,802, the health department record said. The state’s recovery rate has reached 90.55 %.