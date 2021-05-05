Manipur: More restrictions in Greater Imphal to fight Covid-19

Manipur’s state disaster management authority has ordered additional restrictions in areas under Imphal municipal corporation and Greater Imphal to contain the spread of Covid-19. As per the new order, only one out of three shops or vendors in the area will be allowed to open on a rotational basis and if the shops are located in congested rows, then only alternate rows shall be allowed to open. The order also asks for adoption of a queue system by all shops and vendors.

Manipur's state disaster management authority has ordered additional restrictions in areas under Imphal municipal corporation and Greater Imphal to contain the spread of Covid-19. As per the new order, only one out of three shops or vendors in the area will be allowed to open on a rotational basis and if the shops are located in congested rows, then only alternate rows shall be allowed to open. The order also asks for adoption of a queue system by all shops and vendors. "There shall be a complete ban on movement of all vehicles (including during 6 am to 10 am) except goods vehicles, oxygen supply related vehicles, LPG and oil tankers and vehicles of other essential services like power supply, water supply, waste/garbage clearance, public distribution system, medical/Covid services and vehicles of personnel of departments/organisations permitted to be functional including the public distribution system," the order said. It stated that the deputy commissioners (DC) and district superintendents of police (SPs) will prepare the roster of shops and vendors and any market/shop/vendor found violating the Covid-containment guidelines will be closed by the district authorities. Local markets at Khurai Lamlong, Andro Parking, Lambulane, Kongba (all in Imphal East district), Pishum thong, Kwakeithel, Nagamapal, Singjamei Bazaar, Wahengbam Leikai (in Imphal West district) shall remain closed, the order stated. The bank branches shall remain open from 1pm to 2.30 pm only for government transactions and those related to Covid-19 management apart from government projects and other urgent matters, it added. The order also clarifies that the Imphal airport shall remain open and movement of staff and passengers will be allowed. Petrol pumps and LPG outlets will continue to operate and movement of staff of Indian Oil Corporation Limited will be permitted. On April 29, the state authority had declared the whole of Greater Imphal as a containment zone with immediate effect for a period of seven days to curb the continued spiral of Covid-19 infections. On Tuesday, Manipur recorded 433 positive cases, the highest single day spike this year, taking the total infection tally to 32,956 besides increasing the number of active cases to 2,391.Two Covid-19 patients also died on Monday, taking the death toll to 424.