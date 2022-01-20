Manipur: More than 15,000 arms deposited ahead of elections

IMPHAL: Ahead of the Manipur assembly elections scheduled for next month, 15,240 licensed arms have been deposited in the state after the model code of conduct came into force, chief electoral officer (CEO) Manipur Rajesh Agrawal said on Thursday.

Addressing a press conference in Imphal , Agrawal said, “As of now around 58 percent of the licensed arms have been deposited and the deposit of arms is a continuous exercise.”

“We hope that it not only crosses 60 percent but achieves more than what we have achieved in 2017(polls),” he said. There are 25,299 licensed arms in Manipur.

Saying that around 588 hamlets have been identified as vulnerable, the CEO added that around 1430 persons were bound down under relevant sections.

Regarding the seizures after the enforcement of the model code of conduct, he informed that liquor worth ₹14,74,961, ₹26.55 crore worth drugs, ₹1.41 crore worth other items and ₹50 lakhs cash were seized.

Manipur is a dry state under the Manipur Liquor Prohibition Act 1991.

Besides, 54,321 flags, posters, banners including that of wall writing were also defaced from government, public properties etc.

On the demand by the Congress and various bodies in the state for rescheduling of the polling on February 27 which is a Sunday and worship day for the Christian community, he said the matter has been conveyed to thr Election Commission of India.

After the enforcement of model code of conduct for the elections on January 8, no road show, Pad-yatra, cycle/bike/vehicle rally and procession is allowed till January 22.

Political parties and candidates are also advised to conduct their campaigns through digital/virtual/ media platforms /mobile based mode as much as possible instead of physical mode ensuring strict compliance of Covid safety norms.

Manipur will go to polls in two phases on February 27 and March 3. In the first phase, elections will be held for as many as 38 constituencies and the remaining 22 constituencies will vote in the second phase. Manipur has 60 seats.