Manipur: Normal life affected due to bandh in Kangpokpi district over woman’s death

Normal life was affected in Kangpokpi district of Manipur on Friday after a tribal organisation observed a shutdown to protest against the killing of a woman from the Kuki community during a firing incident at Taphou Kuki village. The organisation, however, announced that educational institutions, medical and emergency services would be exempted. (Representative file photo)

Buses and autorickshaws remained off the roads, inconveniencing commuters. Kangpokpi-based Committee on Tribal Unity (COTU) called the 48-hour shutdown from November 12 midnight, following the gunfight in the vicinity of Taphou Kuki village on Thursday morning.

Kangpokpi-based Committee on Tribal Unity (COTU) called the 48-hour shutdown from November 12 midnight.

Also Read:3 Kukis shot dead in fresh exchange of gunfire in Manipur

Commuters were banned from travelling along the National Highway (NH)-2 (Imphal-Dimapur via Kangpokpi). Goods trucks, fuel tankers, commuters coming from Imphal were blocked at Kanglatongbi, Imphal West while vehicles coming towards the state capital were blocked at Senapati district.

Buses and autorickshaws remained off the roads, inconveniencing commuters while markets also remained shut.

A senior police officer requesting anonymity told HT, “Some bandh supporters are at the street however, necessary securities are being taken up to prevent further escalation of violence.”

Also Read: Tensions flare in Manipur’s Kangpokpi after two missing Kuki men found dead, 3 injured in clashes

Executive member CoTU, Lamminlun Singsit on Friday announced the 48 hours total shutdown later in the evening, the firing incident had occurred. The shutdown was under effect from midnight of Friday.

Singsit alleged that the incident occurred due to failure of security forces operating under the superintendent of police (SP), Senapati district in Kangpokpi district.

CoTU demanded immediate withdrawal of security forces operating under the SP, Senapati in Kangpokpi district.

Educational institutions, medical service and emergency services will be exempted during the shutdown, said Singsit.

Meanwhile, the same day on Friday, one Naga farmer also sustained bullet injuries on his right arm during an armed attack carried out by unknown armed people at Sinakeithei village of Ukhrul district.