Tensions flare in Manipur's Kangpokpi after two missing Kuki men found dead, 3 injured in clashes

Police fired several rounds of tear gas shells and live rounds into the air to control the crowd, while protesters retaliated by pelting security forces with stones and using slingshots.

The situation escalated when the Superintendent of Police (SP), Kangpokpi, brought the bodies to the district hospital. A large number of people gathered on the streets and attempted to storm the SP's office, leading to a confrontation with security personnel.

Tension gripped Manipur's Kangpokpi district on Sunday after the bodies of two missing Kuki men were recovered days after their alleged abduction, triggering protests and clashes between demonstrators and security forces. At least three protesters were injured in the confrontation, officials said.

What demands did CoTU make after the two Kuki men were found dead?

What demands did CoTU make after the two Kuki men were found dead?

How were the two missing Kuki men found in Manipur?

How were the two missing Kuki men found in Manipur?

The injured protesters were evacuated to a nearby healthcare centre for first aid, officials said.

The deceased have been identified as Paoginlal Hangshing, 20, and Tinginlun Chongloi, 21. They had been missing since October 28, when they were reportedly abducted by unidentified miscreants while travelling between Hengbung and Taphou Kuki village in Kangpokpi district.

Two bodies recovered during joint search operation According to police, multiple search operations were launched after the two men went missing at around 5.30 pm on October 28.

In the latest operation on Sunday, joint teams comprising Manipur Police, CoBRA, CRPF, Assam Rifles and the Rapid Action Force (RAF) searched the general area east of National Highway 2, along the Senapati-Phaibung (SP) Road.

"During the course of the thorough search operation, the joint teams recovered two dead bodies from the area," police said.

Necessary legal formalities are being carried out, while search and combing operations will continue to identify and apprehend those responsible for the killings, officials said.

CoTU refuses to accept bodies, announces five demands Meanwhile, the Committee on Tribal Unity (CoTU) announced on Sunday that it would not accept the mortal remains of the two men until its five demands were fulfilled.

Addressing a press conference in Kangpokpi, CoTU spokesperson Ng. Lun Kipgen said the committee had extended its total shutdown across the district by 24 hours on Saturday, hoping Deputy Chief Minister Losii Dikho would intervene and convince those allegedly involved in the abduction to release the two men safely.

However, Kipgen said Dikho had failed to secure their release and demanded that he be removed from the state cabinet.

The committee's other demands include the immediate transfer of Taphou Kuki village from Senapati police jurisdiction to Kangpokpi; the removal of the NSCN-IM's Huthrong Brigade from its Oklong camp in Senapati district; the transfer of the case to the National Investigation Agency (NIA); and the immediate arrest of those involved in the abduction and killings.

CoTU said it would not accept the bodies until all five demands were met. The situation at the district headquarters temporarily eased following the announcement.

The committee had imposed a total shutdown across Kangpokpi district from 5 pm on October 29, demanding the immediate, safe and unconditional release of the two missing men. It had also urged the government to step up efforts to rescue them.

The recovery of the bodies comes a day after three Kuki individuals were killed in an exchange of fire between two armed groups at Kekru Naga village under Nungba police station in Manipur's Noney district on Saturday.