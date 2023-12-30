close_game
Manipur police commando injured during gunfire between armed men, security forces

Manipur police commando injured during gunfire between armed men, security forces

PTI |
Dec 30, 2023 09:57 PM IST

Eyewitnesses said the commando was injured when the gunmen targeted police vehicles as they were heading towards the Key Location Point (KLP).

A Manipur Police commando was injured in a heavy gunfire exchange between unidentified gunmen and security forces in Moreh, Tengnoupal district, around 3:50 pm on Saturday, officials said.

A police patrol party in a violence-hit area of Manipur. (AFP)

Eyewitnesses said the commando was injured when the gunmen targeted police vehicles as they were heading towards the Key Location Point (KLP) from the border town of Moreh.

An officer confirmed, "One commando sustained shrapnel injuries when they came under attack while crossing the M Chahnou village section of Imphal-Moreh road."

The injured commando has been identified as Ponkhalung of 5 IRB, officials said, adding, he is currently receiving treatment at the 5 Assam Rifles camp.

Police said, "Unidentified gunmen fired shots and threw bombs at the commando team of Moreh at Chikim Veng, Moreh Ward No. 9 in Tengnoupal district. The incident occurred while Manipur police commandos were conducting routine reconnaissance in the area."

Police said, "Initially, two bombs exploded, followed by 350 to 400 rounds of fire."

Sources said firing was continuing near the New Moreh entrance gate and M Chahnou village.

Two houses in Moreh were also set on fire, sources added.

