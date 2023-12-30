close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Others / Manipur: One killed in fresh Kuki-Meitei gunfight in Kangpokpi

Manipur: One killed in fresh Kuki-Meitei gunfight in Kangpokpi

ByUtpal Parashar
Dec 30, 2023 03:01 PM IST

The incident comes after a gap of 26 days when 13 people were killed in a gunfight on December 4 in Tengnoupal district

GUWAHATI: In a fresh round of violence in strife-torn Manipur, a youth was killed in a gunfight between Kuki and Meitei armed village defence volunteers at Kangpokpi district on Saturday morning, police said.

The ethnic conflict between Kuki and Meitei communities in Manipur, which started in May, has claimed 197 lives to date. (File Photo)
The ethnic conflict between Kuki and Meitei communities in Manipur, which started in May, has claimed 197 lives to date. (File Photo)

The incident comes after a gap of 26 days when 13 people were killed in a gunfight on December 4 in Tengnoupal district. The ethnic conflict between the two communities, which started in May, has claimed 197 lives to date.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

“Around 3.30am, a heavy exchange of fire took place between village volunteers of both Kuki and Meitei community in between the hill ranges of Nakhujang and Singda Kuki villages under Kangchup police station. The exchange of fire lasted till around 4.20am,” said a police official on condition of anonymity.

Police stated that in the exchange of fire, one Meitei youth, later identified as Ningombam James, aged 32, of Imphal West district, sustained bullet injuries. He was shifted to Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences (JNIMS) in Imphal, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

The Committee on Tribal Unity (COTU), a Kuki organisation active in Kangpokpi, claimed the gunfight started over protection of forestland after Meitei youths allegedly cut firewood in a forest located close to a Kuki village.

“When Kuki village volunteers went for patrolling in the area this morning, they were fired upon by armed youths from Imphal Valley who had trespassed the buffer zones (between Meitei-dominated and Kuki-dominated areas). The exchange of fire took place for nearly an hour,” said a COTU office bearer.

On the other hand, UNI, quoting villagers in Kadangband in Imphal West, reported that Meitei youths who were guarding the village were fired upon from nearby hill areas by “Kuki militants”.

Villagers in Imphal West came out in protest against the killing and alleged that security personnel posted in hill areas (where Kukis are in majority) were not acting against those moving around with sophisticated weapons.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Utpal Parashar

    Utpal is a Senior Assistant Editor based in Guwahati. He covers seven states of North-East India and heads the editorial team for the region. He was previously based in Kathmandu, Dehradun and Delhi with Hindustan Times.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, December 30, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out