Manipur police team gets 10 lakh reward for saving 3 workers from militants

Manipur chief minister Nongthombam Biren Singh on Friday gave a reward of ₹10 lakh to the Imphal East District Police team for rescuing three workers from suspected militants.

The ceremony, in which the reward (a cheque of ₹10 lakh) was handed over, was held at the Chief Minister’s Secretariat in Imphal on Friday evening.

DGP Manipur LM Khaute led high ranking officers of the Manipur Police Department including IGPs and the SP of Imphal East District and others at the ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Biren Singh said that suspected Kuki National Liberation Army (KNLA) militants abducted three workers engaged in the construction of a bridge at Laikhong near Nongpok Keithelmanbi under Imphal East District on February 7 at about 10 pm.

After the matter was reported to the Thoubal Dam Police Station on February 11 at about 11.30 am, Imphal East District Police and Imphal East District police commandos immediately swung into action launching intensive search operations at Keihao, Henjang, Kamuching forest hill ranges, the Chief Minister informed.

After a continuous search operation, he said, the team led by Imphal East Additional Superintendent of Police (Operations) Roni Mayengbam rescued the workers safely from a hill range located between Boljang and New Boljang village after a fierce gunfight that lasted for around two hours beginning at about 5 am on Friday. One AK-56 assault rifle was also recovered from the spot, he said.

“The search operation will continue to arrest the suspected abductors who escaped taking advantage of the nearby jungle,” he said, urging people not to give shelter to such miscreants.

The Chief Minister also lauded the Imphal East police team for successfully rescuing the workers. He announced that commendation certificates would be given to all the personnel and officers, who took part in the day’s operation.

Later in a Facebook post on Friday afternoon, Biren Singh wrote, “Well done Imphal East District Police and Commando team for rescuing three labourers from their kidnappers today. Handed over a cash reward of ₹10 lakh for their bravery and the police team will also be awarded the Chief Minister's commendation certificates.”