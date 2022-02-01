Manipur polls: NPP, JD(U), Shiv Sena declare candidate lists

IMPHAL: After announcing its first list of 20 candidates a week ago, the National People’s Party (NPP), a coalition partner in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government in Manipur on Tuesday announced its second list of 13 candidates for the upcoming Manipur assembly elections on February 27 and March 3.

Chairman, election management committee, Yumnam Joykumar Singh, who is the NPP’s national vice-president on Tuesday declared the list here after getting approval from the party’s central election committee headed by NPP national president, Conard Sangma.

The second list of NPP candidates includes four former legislators--S Subhaschandra(Naoriya Pakhanglakpa),N Mangi(Kumbi), Kikhonbou Newmai(Tamei) and Janghemlung Panmei (Tamenglong). All of them were denied BJP tickets when the ruling party announced its list of all 60 candidates on Sunday.

The other candidates are L Sanjoy(Andro), A Oken (Sekmai), RK Rameshwar(Patsoi), Kh Jiban(Wangkhem), K Lhouvum(Saitu), Khanthang Tonsing (Thanlon), Nehminthang Haokip(Henglep), Khaipao Haokip(Saikot) and Khaibiaklian(Singhat).

On January 24, the NPP announced its first list of 20 candidates including deputy chief minister, Y Joykumar, who will be contesting from his native Uripok seat, and his colleagues L Jayentakumar, a former health minister and N Kayisii, a former fisheries minister from Keishamthong and Tadubi seats respectively.

On the other hand, the Janata Dal (United), which reportedly had plans to field candidates in 40 seats for the ensuing polls, announced its first list of 30 candidates here on Tuesday.

The JD(U)’s first list includes one sitting MLA, seven former legislators while the rest are mostly first timers. The lone sitting MLA in the list is Kh Joykishan (Thangmeiband), who joined the party after he was suspended from the Congress party, while the seven former legislators are Dr Kh Loken (Sagolband), Kh Devendro (Sekmai), Ksh Biren(Lamlai),E Dwijamani (Hiyanglam), Ashab Uddin (Jiribam), Alexander Pau (Karong) and Hangkhanpau Taithul(Singhat).

Among them, Dr Kh Loken, Ksh Biren and E Dwijamani joined the JD(U) after they left their respective parties following differences.

According to JD(U) Manipur president Hangkhanpao Taithul, the party will go solo this time. When asked how many seats his party is expecting this time, he said, “We’re hoping to win two-digit seats.” He also informed that JD(U) leader and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar is planning to arrive for the poll campaign after the last date of withdrawal of first phase nominations.

Meanwhile, the Manipur unit of the Shiv Sena on Tuesday announced its first list of eight candidates including one former deputy speaker TT Haokip (Henglep).The other candidates are all new faces.

The opposition Congress announced its first list of 40 candidates on January 22 while the ruling BJP announced candidates for all 60 seats on Sunday.

The first phase of elections in Manipur will be held across 38 constituencies on February 27. Manipur has 60 seats.