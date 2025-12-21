Manipur: Security forces destroy 601 acres of poppy cultivation, seize 9-kg IED

Imphal: Security forces have destroyed about 601 acres of illegal poppy cultivation across Manipur over the past five days, from December 16 to 20, and recovered a 9-kg improvised explosive device (IED) in Thoubal district on Saturday, police said. The biggest crackdown was carried out in Manipur’s Ukhrul district. (Manipur police)

The biggest crackdown was carried out in Manipur’s Ukhrul district, where security forces destroyed 559 acres of illegal poppy cultivation across hill ranges in LM Block, Yaolen, Lamlai Chingphei, Shongphel, Mullam, Torah, Champhung, Teinem, Phalee and Changta areas under the Litan and Somdal police stations.

Additionally, 82 huts found at the plantation sites were destroyed and poppy pods seized. “Three FIRs have been registered in connection with the drive against the poppy plantation,” a police officer said.

Such poppy destruction drives will continue, a senior police officer said.

Security forces also destroyed 42 acres of illegal poppy cultivation in the hill ranges of L. Simol, Jangnomphai and SP Ngaimun areas of Kangpokpi district, during which they recovered and destroyed 20 huts, 15 packets of salt, 5 kg of fertiliser, 5 litres of herbicide and 5 kg of poppy seeds.

“Such poppy destruction drives will continue, and with the government prioritising the eradication of illicit poppy fields, the public should cooperate with the security forces to ensure lasting success in the campaign,” a senior police officer said.

Superintendent of Police (SP) of the Narcotic Affairs of Border (NAB) Watham Basu had earlier said that in the last eight years till August, the NAB, along with security forces, had destroyed 18,212.4 acres of illegal poppy cultivation and arrested more than 3,200 individuals in connection with narcotic drugs and poppy-related activities.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, security forces conducting search operations and area domination in fringe and vulnerable areas across Manipur for the recovery of arms and ammunition recovered an IED weighing around 9 kg, three 12-bore live rounds and 13 fired cases of different calibres.

Manipur Police, in a statement issued on Saturday, said the recoveries were made from Monglham Base and adjoining foothill areas under Thoubal Dam police station in Imphal East district.