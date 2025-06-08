Manipur suspends internet in 5 districts after reports of Meitei leaders' arrest

The Manipur government on Sunday ordered the suspension of internet and mobile data services, including VSAT and VPN, in five valley districts for five days, effective Saturday at 11:45 pm, an official statement said. Additional security forces were deployed in areas with protesters in Manipur on Saturday. (ANI)

The districts where the suspension will be in place include Imphal West, Imphal East, Thoubal, Bishnupur, and Kakching.

The order came a while after widespread protests broke out in parts of Imphal on Saturday night after unconfirmed reports claimed that five volunteers of Meitei outfit Arambai Tenggol were arrested.

Protesters set fire to tyres and old furniture in the middle of the road in Kwakeithel and Uripok, demanding the release of Tenggol.

"In view of the prevailing law and order situation, especially in Imphal East, Imphal West, Thoubal, Kakching and Bishnupur districts, there is apprehension that some anti-social elements might use social media extensively for transmission of images, hate speech and hate video messages to incite the passion of the public, which might have serious repercussions on the law and order situation of the state," said N Ashok Kumar, Commissioner-cum-Secretary (Home).

It further added, “The order is being passed ex-parte in view of the emergent situation. Any person found guilty of violating the order will be liable to face legal action."

As protests erupted in the Manipur districts, an official said, "Additional security forces have been deployed in these areas to bring the situation under control."

However, there has been no official confirmation on the name of the leader who was held or the charges against him.

Two journalists and a civilian were also injured in the violence that broke out after an irate mob stormed the Kwakeithel Police Outpost in Imphal West and prompted security forces to fire several rounds to disperse the crowd, HT reported.

Rajya Sabha MP Leishemba Sanajaoba was also seen at the scene, trying to speak with senior security personnel regarding the situation.

In a purported video circulating on social media, Leishemba could be heard saying, “We tried very hard to bring peace. If you do such things, how will peace come? Arrest me along with the MLA....”

As per unconfirmed reports, the leaders' arrest were made at around 2:30 pm by a team from the National Investigation Agency (NIA).