Tensions in Manipur over arrest rumours of volunteers of Meitei outfit

Two journalists and a civilian were injured as tensions flared in Imphal city late on Saturday evening following unconfirmed reports of the arrest of five volunteers of Arambai Tenggol, a Meitei group, including one of the group’s commanders, people familiar with the matter said. According to unconfirmed reports, the arrests were made at around 2.30pm by a team from the National Investigation Agency.(ANI)

An irate mob stormed the Kwakeithel Police Outpost in Imphal West, demanding the immediate release of the arrested individuals. In response, security forces fired several rounds to disperse the crowd. During the incident, at least three people, including two journalists, sustained injuries.

Meanwhile, Rajya Sabha MP Leishemba Sanajaoba was also seen at the scene, attempting to speak with senior security personnel regarding the situation.

In a purported video circulated on social media groups, Leishemba could be heard saying, “We tried very hard to bring peace. If you do such things, how will peace come? Arrest me along with the MLA....”

There was not official statement from the Manipur police till the time of going to press.

Separately, officials in New Delhi said that the Union home ministry representatives will hold a meeting with representatives of Kuki-Zo militant groups, who are signatories to the Suspension of Operations (SoO) pact with the Centre. They are expected to meet in the national capital on Monday. This is the first general meeting since the pact was put in abeyance last year.

While there was no confirmation from the MHA or the Manipur-based groups, a person aware of the details said all representatives from SoO will attend the meeting.

“All representatives from the SoO groups will be in Delhi. This is the first general meeting called by the MHA. We do not know if Manipur state administration officials will be present or not. It was a tripartite agreement between our groups, state government and Centre to suspend all operations from both sides,” this person said requesting anonymity.

The tripartite SoO agreement was signed by the Centre, the Manipur government and Kuki militant groups in August 2008, and was renewed every year until February 28 last year when it was kept abeyance. The renewal process was halted after allegations against SoO group cadres indulging in the ethnic clashes in Manipur and training village defence volunteers — the groups have denied both charges.

The person cited above said that over the last year, SoO groups have addressed some queries raised by the MHA. “The ground rules for the pact were set to be revised so MHA has asked SoO groups many questions. All these were presented to the MHA. We expect something positive from the meeting,” the official added. The questions pertained to location of camps, the weapons that are in a double lock system and the need for having new camps.

While former chief minister N Biren Singh and his MLAs have demanded that the SoO agreement be cancelled, Kuki-Zo groups and their legislators have requested Centre to renew the pact.

At the time of the signing of agreement in 2008, the Kuki National Organisation (KNO) and United People’s Front (UPF) agreed to cease any form of violence. The central and state governments also agreed that no force (army, paramilitary, or state police) would launch operations against the signatories as long as they abide by the terms of the agreement.

However, the SoO was unilaterally suspended by the Biren Singh government on March 2023 — roughly two months before the ethnic clashes broke out — saying that some members of the groups were illegal migrants.

The suspension, along with a Manipur high court order that directed the state to ensure Meiteis get the scheduled tribes status, are believed to be triggers for the violence that has roiled the state for over two years.

A senior security official, who asked not to be named, said, “Agencies have regularly given reports about the SoO groups. There have been cases of SoO militants being arrested in some cases of violence during the last two years. It is a critical issue. Whatever happens to the SoO pact will definitely have an impact in Manipur. They are influential and have a lot of clout among not just Kuki-Zo civilians but also their political leaders.”

The earlier rules of the SoO pact directed cadres of the militant groups to stay in designated camps, with the routine administration of camps being handled by the groups. The rules also mandated that no more than 20% of cadres will be allowed to leave the camp at any given time.

State government and joint monitoring group (JMG) members were to conduct inspections at the camp to check for violations. All weapons were to be held within the camp’s armoury in a double locking system, with one key being with the group and other with the concerned security force.