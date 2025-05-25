Protest over ‘Manipur’ name removal on govt bus; Police fire tear gas, 8 injured

Imphal: At least eight people were injured after security forces fired smoke bombs and tear gas to disperse protesters who marched to the Raj Bhavan in Imphal on Sunday afternoon over an alleged directive to remove ‘Manipur’ from a Manipur State Transport (MST) bus operating at the Shirui Festival in Ukhrul. Security personnel fired rounds of smoke bombs to disperse the protesters near Kangla Western Gate, injuring more than eight people. (Sourced)

The protesters had gathered at Khwairamband Keithel following a call by the Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI), an apex civil society body, to stage a mass agitation and had walked for around 500 metres before being halted by the police. Security personnel fired rounds of smoke bombs to disperse the protesters near Kangla Western Gate, injuring more than eight people.

The protesters were demanding an apology from governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla over alleged refusal to apologise for the removal of the state’s name from a government bus. The COCOMI has announced a statewide agitation and demanded the resignation of the chief secretary, the director general of police (DGP), and the security advisor.

In a statement on Saturday, the Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity said that the 48-hour deadline given to the governor to issue a public apology had expired. A 48-hour general strike across Manipur had ended at midnight on Friday.

“The governor continues to disregard the sentiments of the people by his silence. He and his administration have completely humiliated the state’s historical and cultural legacy while administering it. The inquiry commission set up by the government to probe the incident is inadequate and does not mention any penal action against those involved,” said one protester.

COCOMI convenor Kh Athouba condemned the security forces’ actions and said, “COCOMI expresses serious anxiety and dissatisfaction over the unwarranted use of mock bombs and tear gas on non-violent protesters, particularly women. The deployment of such aggressive crowd-control measures is deeply concerning and unbecoming of a democratic administration.”

The outcry began after a MST bus carrying journalists to Ukhrul for the inaugural event of the 5th Shirui Lily Festival was allegedly stopped on May 20 and ordered to remove the word “Manipur” from its signage—an incident seen by many as an affront to the state’s identity.

Despite the heavy security, including large contingents of combined security forces, the rapid action force (RAF), were deployed at strategic locations around Imphal to prevent protesters from reaching the Raj Bhavan, hundreds of protesters gathered at Khwairamband Ima market and began marching towards the Raj Bhavan via BT Road.

They were intercepted and blocked near Kangla Western Gate, approximately 150 metres north of the Raj Bhavan’s main gate. Additional groups of protesters from Imphal East and Keishampat, Imphal West, also attempted to converge on the Raj Bhavan. They were blocked at Palace Compound and Keishampat junctions. Protesters chanted slogans.

At least eight protesters, including women, sustained minor injuries and were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment.

Athouba said that the COCOMI will continue various forms of protest under the ongoing “statewide mass agitation” until their demands, including a public apology from the Governor, the resignation or immediate transfer of top officials, an end to the use of excessive force against peaceful protesters, and accountability for the security personnel involved in Sunday’s incident, are met.