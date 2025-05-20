The Border Security Force (BSF) and Army personnel have taken over the security of National Highway 202 that connects Imphal East and Ukhrul districts in Manipur on Monday, a day before the five-day Shirui Lily Festival is scheduled to begin for the first time since the ethnic conflict broke out in the northeastern state in May 2023. Vigil up on Manipur highway ahead of key festival

For the last two years, the ethnic clashes which led to Meitei and Kuki-Zo tribals retreat to their respective stronghold districts, have meant that they do not enter each other’s areas.

The security has been beefed up after threats were issued to the Meitei community people who were planning to attend the festival — held in honour of the state flower Shirui Lily found in the hills of the Tangkhul Naga-majority Ukhrul district.

With the Manipur administration offering three interdistrict buses (under tight security) for those wishing to travel from the Imphal valley to Ukhrul, officials believe this is the second real test for the government in their bid to restore normalcy by starting free movement.

On March 8, 2025, Manipur governor Ajay Bhalla’s first attempt to start bus movement between Imphal, Kangpokpi and Imphal-Churachandpur districts was met with protests, stone pelting and one death. Both Kangpokpi and Churachandpur are Kuki-Zo dominated districts, where Meiteis cannot enter because of the ethnic hostilities.

Security officials in Manipur said that while Ukhrul is a Naga-dominated district, where ethnic clashes did not spread, a heavy deployment is in place because Meitei residents travelling to attend the festival in Ukhrul will have to travel via six Kuki-Zo villages along the highway. The six villages – Mongneljang, Gwaltabi, Zalenbung, Mongot-Chepu, Litan Sareikhong are along NH 202. Two others — Thawai Kuki and Zaolen — are not on the highway but close to it.

In a public notice issued on Monday, additional deputy commissioner of Ukhrul district Polly Makan said: “In order to facilitate safe and efficient travel, it is advised that all visitors plan their journeys to and from Ukhrul via Yaingangpokpi between 8am to 4pm.Visitors travelling after 4pm will be escorted by security personnel.”

Makan added: “Additionally, no movement of visitors will be permitted after 12 midnight, to maintain the safety and order.”

A senior officer, who asked not to be named, said: “Troops from BSF and Army are strategically placed along the stretch. A road opening party is already there. Unlike March 8, there should not be any problem because Ukhrul is a Naga-dominated area. Last time, the movement was right into the heart of the two most populated Kuki-Zo districts – Kangpokpi and Churachandpur. This time, Kuki-Zo groups have officially also not issued any statement to protest the movement. But we cannot take chances as it passes through the hills of Kuki-Zo villages and this is why the BSF and Army have been roped in. Today some organisers also went via road and there was no problem.”

Meanwhile, the state administration has also placed restrictions on movement of vehicles post-midnight. Ukhrul’s additional deputy commissioner Polly Makan in a public notice on Monday said that security measures would be in place between 8 am until midnight. While visitors post 4 pm, will also be grouped and allowed to travel only under a security convoy, the movement is restricted after midnight.

A second senior official said that last week, Naga village chiefs of Ukhrul also held meetings with Kuki-Zo village chiefs advising them not to restrict the movement of people from Imphal to Ukhrul during the festival. “No group, barring miscreants with fake handles on social media, has opposed the movement of people from Imphal to Ukhrul. It is not just Meities but people from all communities, who will travel to Ukhrul for the state festival. The security is just a precaution.”