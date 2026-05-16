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Manipur: Talks on for release of those still in captivity of armed groups

Manipur: Talks on for release of those still in captivity of armed groups

Published on: May 16, 2026 11:34 am IST
PTI |
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Imphal, Talks are underway among civil society organisations, representatives of the Manipur government and security forces to ensure the safe release of those who are still being held hostage by armed groups, officials said on Saturday.

Manipur: Talks on for release of those still in captivity of armed groups

Thirty-one of around 38 people belonging to the Kuki and Naga communities, who were held hostage by armed groups in Kangpokpi and Senapati districts, were released on Thursday and Friday.

These people were taken to undisclosed locations after suspected militants shot dead three church leaders and injured four others in Kangpokpi on Wednesday, while a civilian was gunned down and his wife was wounded in Noney district.

All-out efforts are being made to ensure the "safe release of the remaining persons", the police said.

As a result of "concerted efforts" of the administration, security forces, political leaders and civil society organisations, the "majority of the detained civilians, belonging to different communities, have been released safely", the police said in a statement.

Manipur Home Minister Govindas Konthoujam had on Thursday said the government was actively holding discussions with civil society groups and political leaders to secure the release of these people.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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