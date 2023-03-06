Manipur to open first Sainik School for girls soon: Biren Singh

IMPHAL: A Sainik School for girl students will soon be opened in Manipur, chief minister N Biren Singh said at an ex-servicemen rally at Koirengei on the outskirts of Imphal on Monday.

Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh (Manipur govt)

Biren Singh said the state government has also decided to give priority to Agniveers in government job recruitment, and earmarked ₹3 crore to set up a memorial at the ex-servicemen’s office complex to enable people to pay their respects to soldiers who lay down their lives.

”Each citizen should understand that we are safe when the country is safe and so we must always think of the nation first,” Singh said. He also thanked home minister Amit Shah and defence minister Rajnath Singh for approving an Agniveer recruitment rally in Manipur.

Deputy General Office in Commanding Brigadier Neil John of 57 Mountain Division said Manipur, a vibrant region with a rich culture of 2000 years has historically been a land of valour and sacrifice. The contribution of the brave sons and daughters of Manipur in nation-building and the Indian Army is unparalleled and second to none, he said.

