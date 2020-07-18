e-paper
Home / India News / Manipur: Top police officer hospitalised after allegedly shooting himself

Manipur: Top police officer hospitalised after allegedly shooting himself

india Updated: Jul 18, 2020 19:58 IST
Sobhapati Samom
Sobhapati Samom
Hindustan Times, Imphal
While speaking to reporters, state chief secretary Dr J Suresh Babu who visited the hospital to see Arvind Kumar, said the incident is “unfortunate” and informed that he is conscious now. (PTI)
         

A top officer of Manipur police department allegedly shot himself with a service gun in Imphal on Saturday afternoon, officials said. The reason behind the incident is not known yet.

The incident took place at the official residence of the officer located at first Manipur Rifles Battalion premises in Imphal around 1.30 pm, the source said. He was immediately taken to a local private hospital for medical treatment.

The injured officer has been identified as Additional Director General of Police (Law & Order) Arvind Kumar of Manipur police department who is a 1992 batch Manipur cadre IPS.

While speaking to reporters, state chief secretary Dr J Suresh Babu who visited the hospital to see Arvind Kumar, said the incident is “unfortunate” and informed that he is conscious now.

“We don’t know what the background is but he is lucky that he is conscious. He is able to respond,” Dr Suresh Babu said.

“We’ve to wait and watch the doctor’s advice,” he added.

The government is planning to shift him to Delhi once his condition is stable, the chief secretary also informed.

Arvind Kumar was also visited by the top brass of the state police department including the Additional DGP L Kailun Inspector General of Police (Zone II) Clay Khongsai, Inspector General of Police(Zone II) K Jayenta (Zone), DIGs and district SPs.

