Manipur video: House of accused who paraded women naked set on fire. Top points

The house of one of the accused seen in the horrifying viral video of women being paraded naked in Manipur was on Thursday burnt down by a mob. Four people have been arrested in the incident, a video of which went viral on social media on Wednesday.

Top points on the Manipur violence:

A combination of pictures from a screen grab of a viral video (L) shows the main culprit named Huirem Herodas Meitei of Pechi Awang Leikai holding the woman, who was arrested in the Manipur women video case, whereas the second picture shows him in police custody in connection with the incident, on Thursday. (ANI Photo)

1. Some reports claimed that the house of the main accused, Huirem Herodas Meitei, was set ablaze by the mob. Videos surfaced on social media purportedly showed a group of protestors, mostly women, setting the accused's house on fire. Huirem, who was part of the mob that paraded naked two tribal women in Kangpokpi district and was seen dragging one of them, was among four persons arrested.

2. Police said the first arrested person - Huirem Heradash Singh - was seen prominently directing the mob at B. Phainom village of Kangpokpi district in the 26-second video that surfaced on Wednesday.

3. The Manipur Police is conducting raids and making all-out efforts to arrest the other culprits at the earliest, state police tweeted.

4. As ethnic violence continues in Manipur, operations jurisdiction of ranges have been modified and two more DIG-rank officers have been shifted from Kohima in Nagaland and Silchar in Assam to Manipur, The Indian Express reported.

5. The Supreme Court on Thursday took suo motu cognisance of the viral video, terming it “deeply disturbing” and the “grossest violation of constitutional rights”. It sought explanations from the Union and the state governments and directed them to ensure that such incidents do not recur, threatening to “step in” if action isn’t taken.

6. Details of a first information report (FIR) filed on May 18 by Manipur Police in the case involving women being stripped and paraded — detail the callous nature of the crime, while the inertia of the local police in acting, and the fact that they swooped in and arrested four of the perpetrators on Thursday after the videos went viral, highlight the complete collapse of the state’s law and order and administrative infrastructure.

7. NDTV, citing sources, reported that chief minister N Biren Singh won't resign amid pressure from the Opposition. Many Opposition parties, including the Congress, have demanded Singh's removal as chief minister, alleging massive failure in governance.

8. Day 2 of the 23-day monsoon session on Friday could likely witness similar scenes over the prevailing state of affairs in the northeast state. With the Opposition members in both Houses adamant on a discussion on Manipur on the opening day of the monsoon session on Thursday, the Lok Sabha was adjourned for the day while the Rajya Sabha was adjourned twice.

