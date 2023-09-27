Manipur govt declares entire state ‘disturbed area’ under AFSPA amid unrest

The Manipur government on Wednesday declared the entire state a ‘disturbed area’ under the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) in the wake of the prevailing law and order situation. However, the status will not be implemented in areas under the jurisdiction of 19 police stations including the capital Imphal.

A woman protester blocks a road during 48-hour general strike in Imphal on September 19, 2023(AFP)

The state government, in a notification, said that the ‘violent activities of various extremist/insurgent groups warrant the use of Armed Forces in aid of civil administraton in the entire state’.

The developments came after a fresh round of protests erupted following the kidnapping and brutal killing of two students belonging to the Metei community by suspected armed men. Scores of students took to streets and attempted to march towards chief minister N Biren Singh's residence after the pictures of students' bodies emerged on social media, days after the government lifted the nearly five-month ban on mobile internet services.

The notification further said that a detailed assessment of the situation on ground is convenient at the moment considering the security forces are currently occupied in maintaining the law and order in the state. Therefore, reviewing the ‘disturbed area’ status is also not appropriate before arriving at a conclusion on such sensitive matter, the government said.

