‘Allow me to help’: DCW chief Swati Maliwal's appeal after reaching strife-torn Manipur

After alleging that the Manipur government denied her permission to visit the strife-torn northeastern state, Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal on Sunday reached Imphal, where she will first try meet chief minister N Biren Singh. She will try to meet Govornor Anusuiya Uikey.

Chairperson Of Delhi Commission for Women Swati Maliwal(PTI)

After landing at the Imphal airport, Maliwal said she wants to meet the survivors of the sexual assault, which was captured in the viral video, and assess if they had received any legal aid, counselling or any compensation.

"I will directly go to the CM's Office, I want to meet chief minister N Biren Singh. I want to meet the sexual abuse survivors and see if they have got legal aid, counselling or any compensation. I appeal to the Manipur Govt that I have come here to help the people of the state, please allow me to do that," she told news agency ANI.

Maliwal said she didn't fly to the northeastern state to do politics and further requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union women and child development minister Smriti Irani to also visit Manipur.

Earlier in the day, the DCW chief alleged that the Manipur government denied her the permission to visit the strife-torn state owing to the ‘law and order situation’, as opposed to its earlier permit to allow her in the state.

“I received a letter from the Manipur government suggesting that I should postpone my visit considering the law and order situation in the state. I want to go there only because there is a law and order situation and the sexual assault survivors. Manipur CM himself claimed that there are hundreds of similar cases. I want to visit the to extend help,” she told news agency PTI.

