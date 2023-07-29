Manipur Opposition Visit News LIVE Updates: 20 MPs of INDIA bloc to visit violence-hit state
Manipur Opposition Visit News LIVE Updates: A 20-MP delegation of the Opposition Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) will be beginning on Saturday for a two-day visit to Manipur to assess the ground situation and make recommendations to the government and Parliament. This comes as a part of efforts to help resolve the ethnic conflict — primarily between the Kukis and the Meiteis — that has roiled the state since May 3. At least 150 people have been killed and over 50,000 have been displaced so far.
The delegation, from at least 20 political parties, will be visiting both — the valley and hill areas. The delegation will also call on Manipur governor Anusuiya Uikey on Sunday. The details of the non-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alliance’s first visit to the state were shared by Congress MP and whip in Rajya Sabha Naseer Hussain during a press conference at the AICC headquarters in Delhi.
Taking note of the Opposition’s plans, the BJP urged them to desist from aggravating the situation in Manipur. Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi has moved a no-confidence motion against the Centre.
- Sat, 29 Jul 2023 08:36 AM
‘Atrocities against women tranish country's image’: Shiv Sena (UBT) MP on INDIA bloc's Manipur visit
Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Arvind Sawant said on Saturday, “Manipur has been burning for the last 75 days...The atrocities against women & deaths in the state will only tarnish the country's image. In such a situation the govt should have taken some action.”
- Sat, 29 Jul 2023 08:34 AM
‘Manipur has been burning for months now’: JD(U) MP on Opposition's state visit
"We will meet the people of Manipur. The State has been burning for months now, and peace needs to be restored there. The PM is speaking on all issues but Manipur," says JD(U) MP Rajiv Ranjan Singh on Opposition MPs' two-day visit to Manipur to assess the ground situation.
- Sat, 29 Jul 2023 08:28 AM
‘How is peace prevailing in relief camps’: JMM MP on Opposition's Manipur visit
"If people are still living in relief camps (in Manipur) then how's peace is prevailing there," says JMM MP Mahua Maji on the visit of 20 MPs of INDIA alliance to Manipur.
- Sat, 29 Jul 2023 08:25 AM
‘Will try to listen to people from all communities’: RJD MP Manoj Jha on Opposition's Manipur visit
RJD MP Manoj Jha says, “Manipur needs to be heard...We are trying to listen to the people of Manipur & understand their situation...We will try to listen to people from all communities. This is our only objective...”
- Sat, 29 Jul 2023 08:23 AM
‘Visit to tell Manipur people, we stand with them’: DMK MP, part of delegation visiting violence-hit state
"We are going to meet the people of Manipur and tell them that we stand with them and we are fighting for them. We asked for permission to meet the Manipur Governor also. We expect the PM to reply in Parliament after the discussion on Manipur," says DMK MP Kanimozhi who is part of a delegation of Opposition MPs visiting Manipur today.
- Sat, 29 Jul 2023 08:16 AM
‘Going to help, not increase problems’: RLD chief on Opposition alliance's Manipur visit
Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) chief Jayant Chaudhary says, "...It is PM Modi's responsibility to understand Manipur & its people's pain. He is campaigning in different states...We will go to Manipur & understand the people's problems...We hope that the govt will take this in a positive way & we are going to help, not to increase their problems. BJP tried to divert the issue and they are not ready to discuss the issue in the Parliament..."
- Sat, 29 Jul 2023 08:15 AM
‘People of Manipur need to be heard’: TMC MP Sushmita Dev, part of delegation visiting violence-hit state
Part of the delegation visit Manipur, TMC MP Sushmita Dev says, "We will try to meet members of both the communities. The people of Manipur need to be heard. It is the state government's responsibility to provide security to us..."
- Sat, 29 Jul 2023 08:12 AM
Manipur visit to see ground reality: AAP MP on Opposition alliance visit to northeastern state
“The government is not ready for discussion and the PM is not coming to the Parliament. So, we've decided to visit Manipur to see the situation on the ground,” says AAP MP Sushil Gupta.
- Sat, 29 Jul 2023 08:11 AM
‘We will support in all ways to bring normalcy in Manipur': NCP (Sharad Pawar-faction) MP on Opposition alliance visit
“We are going to Manipur today to understand the agonies and atrocities faced by the people there. We want to hear their expectations...As opposition MPs, we will support in all ways to bring normalcy there,” says PP Mohammed Faizal, NCP-Sharad Pawar faction MP.
- Sat, 29 Jul 2023 08:09 AM
‘Going to understand pain of Manipur people’: Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Opposition alliance state visit
Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on visit of 20 MPs from opposition alliance INDIA to violence-hit Manipur, said, “We are going there not to raise political issues but to understand the pain of the people of Manipur. We have been appealing to the government to find a solution to the sensitive situation which has emerged in Manipur. It is not a law & order situation but there is communal violence there. It is also affecting its neighbouring states. The government has not fulfilled its responsibility. We are going to assess the real situation on the ground in Manipur...,” he says.
- Sat, 29 Jul 2023 08:06 AM
‘Manipur visit to get first-hand info on situation’: RSP MP on Opposition alliance visit
Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP) MP NK Premachandran on Opposition MPs visit to Manipur says, "The visit is to get first-hand information regarding the situation in Manipur. We will meet people from all sections of society and those who are currently living in rehabilitation centres...We strongly believe that the situation in Manipur can be solved through a political resolution, not guns and force..."
- Sat, 29 Jul 2023 08:04 AM
‘Want to keep concerns of Manipur people in front of Parliament’: Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi
Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi speaks on the 2-day visit of Opposition MPs to Manipur, says, "In the coming week, we want to keep before the Parliament what the concerns of people of Manipur....Those who used to talk about one India have created two sides in Manipur..."
- Sat, 29 Jul 2023 07:52 AM
"Government is neither able to control violence in Manipur...": AAP
Ahead of the INDIA alliance delegation's two-day visit to Manipur, AAP MP Sushil Gupta, who is also going to visit the violence-hit state said that the situation in Manipur is bad and the Government is neither able to control the violence nor do they want to discuss it in Parliament.
"The situation in Manipur is bad...The Government is neither able to control the violence nor do they want to discuss it in Parliament. Team INDIA, the entire Opposition has been demanding discussion under Rule 267. But the Govt is running away from the discussion. We are demanding PM's statement but he is not coming to the Parliament. So, it was decided that we go to Manipur, assess its real situation and present it before the country," AAP leader said.
A team of opposition MPs belonging to the Indian National Developmental Alliance (I.N.D.I.A.) will visit violence-hit Manipur on July 29 and 30 amid their demand for a detailed discussion in Parliament on the situation in the state.
