Manipur Opposition Visit News LIVE Updates: 20 MPs of INDIA bloc to visit violence-hit state

Manipur Opposition Visit News LIVE Updates: A 20-MP delegation of the Opposition Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) will be beginning on Saturday for a two-day visit to Manipur to assess the ground situation and make recommendations to the government and Parliament. This comes as a part of efforts to help resolve the ethnic conflict — primarily between the Kukis and the Meiteis — that has roiled the state since May 3. At least 150 people have been killed and over 50,000 have been displaced so far. The delegation, from at least 20 political parties, will be visiting both — the valley and hill areas. (File)

The delegation will also call on Manipur governor Anusuiya Uikey on Sunday. The details of the non-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alliance's first visit to the state were shared by Congress MP and whip in Rajya Sabha Naseer Hussain during a press conference at the AICC headquarters in Delhi.

Taking note of the Opposition’s plans, the BJP urged them to desist from aggravating the situation in Manipur. Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi has moved a no-confidence motion against the Centre.