Manipur violence: ‘One force, one district’ policy may be adopted for better coordination

The Manipur government is likely to adopt a “one district, one force” arrangement for better coordination and operations by security forces, as part of its efforts to restore normalcy in the northeastern state that has been engulfed in ethnic violence since May 3.

Manipur has been in the throes of clashes since May 3. (REUTERS)

Under the arrangement, personnel of one paramilitary force will be responsible to maintain law and order in a district, according to a security official in Delhi, who added that the move is also aimed at ensuring accountability and reducing possibility of conflict among forces.

A unified command led by security advisor Kuldiep Singh is likely to order a rejig of the security personnel across the state for the “one district, one force” arrangement, the official said on condition of anonymity.

“Having one force to look after a particular district will help in coordination and also fix accountability. The force will be responsible for everything that happens in the particular district. Since the CRPF has more personnel, it is likely that they may be posted in more than one district,” the official said.

“All these paramilitary forces will work in conjunction with the state police. Though an official order is yet to be issued, this will happen soon,” the official added.

Currently, more than 200 companies of various paramilitary forces are posted in the state where at least 175 people have died in various instances of violence during the ongoing ethnic tension between the Meiteis and Kukis.

The country’s five paramilitary forces – CRPF, BSF, ITBP, SSB, CISF – along with the Assam Rifles and army are working in conjunction with the state police to restore peace and normalcy in the region.

“The deployment of the forces could be done on the basis of the existing offices or camps of the forces that are present in each district. The state has 16 administrative districts. Even before the violence erupted, there were some companies of the CRPF and army stationed in the state. Among the paramilitary forces, the CRPF has the maximum number of personnel posted in Manipur,” the official said.

No Manipur government official commented on the matter.