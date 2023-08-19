Over 200 Meiteis return from Myanmar, Manipur CM's ‘big shout-out to Indian Army’

More than 200 Indian citizens, who had taken shelter in Myanmar for the last three months in view of the ongoing ethnic strife in Manipur, were brought back to India under security cover on Friday.

Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh meets general officer commanding-in-chief, Eastern Command, Lt. General RP Kalita, in Imphal. (PTI file)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The citizens (all Meiteis) numbering around 212 were brought back to violence-hit Moreh, the border commercial town,110 km south of Imphal on Friday afternoon, people familiar with the matter said.

The returnees were received by teams of the Indian Army led by commandants of the Assam Rifles and Gorkha Rifles at the border gates, they said.

Thanking soldiers, Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh on Friday night wrote on X (formally Twitter), “Relief and gratitude as 212 fellow Indian citizens (all Meiteis) who sought safety across the Myanmar border post the May 3rd unrest in Moreh town of Manipur, are now safely back on Indian soil.A big shout-out to the Indian Army for their dedication in bringing them home. Sincere gratitude to GOC Eastern Command, Lt Gen. RP Kalita, GOC 3 Corp, Lt Gen. HS Sahi and CO of 5 AR, Col. Rahul Jain for their unwavering service.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On May 3, many residents of Moreh ward number 4 Premnagar fled towards Myanmar after crossing the Indo-Myanmar international border and took shelter in the Tamu area in Myanmar’s Sagaing division when the violence broke out in the state, including the border town, it said. Since then, they have been staying in the neighbouring land.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

However following a letter from MSME National Board Member Robin Blackei for the safety and security, Union minister of state for external affairs Rajkumar Ranjan Singh has been monitoring the situation.

Responding to the letter, Ranjan had even written, “I have highlighted the issue and the need for urgent necessary action to the concerned officials handling Myanmar related issues in the Ministry of External Affairs, I have been assured that our officials in Embassy of India, Myanmar have contacted the stranded group.”

“I am informed that arrangements for basic food and medication are being made. Rest assured I will continue to monitor the situation closely,” he added.

Manipur had been witnessing ethnic violence between Kuki and Meitei communities in the first week of May, in which around 150 people were killed and nearly 50,000 people were displaced besides burning a number of villages and localities.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}