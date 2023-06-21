Manipur violence: 'Deeply saddened' Sonia Gandhi reacts, issues video message

Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday issued a video message appealing for peace in Manipur. In her appeal, Sonia Gandhi urged the people of Manipur to rebuild trust and emerge stronger from the trial.

Congress leader Sonia Gandhi.(PTI file)

Sonia Gandhi said the history of Manipur stands testament to its ability to embrace people of all ethnicities, religions and backgrounds, and the myriad possibilities of a diverse society.

"It takes tremendous trust and goodwill to nurture the spirit of brotherhood, and a single misstep to fan the flames of hate and divisiveness," she noted.

"Today, we are at vital crossroads. Our choice to embark on the path of healing will shape the kind of future that our children will inherit. I appeal to the people of Manipur, especially my brave sisters, to lead the way in bringing peace and harmony to this beautiful land," Gandhi said.

The former Congress chief said that as a mother, she understands their pain and appealed to their good conscience to lead the way.

"It is my sincere hope that over the coming weeks and months, we will set out on the long journey of rebuilding trust and emerge stronger from this trial. I have immense hope and faith in the people of Manipur and I know that together we will overcome this ordeal," Sonia Gandhi said in her 2.5-minute video message.

“The unprecedented violence that has devastated the lives of people in Manipur has left a deep wound in the conscience of our nation. I am deeply saddened to see the people forced to flee the only place they call home,” she said.

“I appeal for peace and harmony. Our choice to embark on the path of healing will shape the kind of future that our children will inherit. I have immense hope and faith in the people of Manipur and I know that together we will overcome this ordeal,” the former Congress president said.

The Congress has been accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party of playing “divisive politics” in Manipur and alleged that the governments in the state and at the Centre have failed in their duty to maintain law and order in the northeastern state.

