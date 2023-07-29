Manipur violence: Swati Maliwal meets assaulted BJP MLA Vungzagin Valte: ‘…was given electric shocks’

Delhi Commission for Women chairperson Swati Maliwal has written to Bharatiya Janata Party president JP Nadda seeking help for BJP MLA Vungzagin Valte from Manipur who was brutally assaulted by a mob in Imphal in early May.

Delhi Commission for Women chairperson Swati Maliwal meets bedridden BJP MLA Vungzagin Valte.(Source: @SwatiJaiHind ·)

Maliwal's letter comes after she met the BJP leader in New Delhi following her visit to ethnic violence-hit Manipur.

“BJP MLA Vungzagin Valte was brutally attacked in Manipur. He was given electric shocks due to which he became paralysed. Met him at his house. No big leader or minister came to meet his family. Lakhs of rupees were spent for his treatment. Wrote a letter to JP Nadda ji requesting help for them,” Maliwal tweeted in Hindi while sharing a copy of the letter and her pictures with Valte.

Valte was recently discharged from a Delhi hospital, where he was airlifted after being attacked by a mob. His full recovery is a reportedly long way off. Mostly bedridden, Valte can barely speak and needs help to do the most basic tasks like bathing, eating, and going to the washroom.

In a video shared by Maliwal, the DCW chief can be seen interesting with bedridden Valte.

Valte was on his way home after a meeting called by chief minister Biren Singh when a mob brutally assaulted him in Imphal on May 4 as violence broke out in the state.

Clarifying the report made in some national media about Valte, minister of information and public relations, Sapam Ranjan said the state government was taking good care of the MLA since the day he was admitted to the hospital.

Demanding the resignation of Biren Singh, Maliwal on Tuesday questioned why the CM could not meet the families of the women who were stripped and paraded, when she could do so.

Maliwal, who was visiting the northeastern state since Sunday, claimed that the families of the two women who were shown being paraded naked in a viral video told her that nobody from the government had met them.

She appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union home minister Amit Shah and Union women and child development minister Smriti Irani to come to the state. Shah visited Manipur for four days in the last week of May.

“Manipur is burning. If something is not done right now, it will be difficult to save Manipur... The Centre should take control,” she told reporters after calling on state governor Anusuiya Uikey.

After coming to Manipur on Sunday afternoon, Maliwal had said she came here not to indulge in politics and would go back if those who should be here visited the state.

A viral video from May 4 of two women being paraded naked by a mob in Manipur renewed the national attention on Manipur, where violence broke out nearly three months ago, killing over 160 people since then, and injuring hundreds.

The violence erupted on May 3 after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley, while tribals, which include Nagas and Kukis, constitute 40 per cent and reside mainly in the hill districts.

