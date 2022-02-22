Manipur will become important centre for east Asia, says PM Modi

Imphal: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said Manipur would become an important centre for trade and connectivity with east Asia once the highway connecting Myanmar and Thailand is complete.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Manipur is the gateway to trade and business with the rest of east Asia.That is why, the BJP government brought Manipur on the railway map of the country,” the Prime Minister said during an election rally at the Luwangpokpa sports complex ground, in the outskirts of Imphal.

Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh,BJP Manipur president A Sharda Devi, assembly speaker Y Khemchand, minister Th Biswajit and some BJP candidates for the assembly elections were also present at the event.

“The day is not far when the train will come till Imphal and it will be connected to the whole country. This connectivity is also going to boost the tourism sector in the region,” the PM said.

He stated that apart from the railways, Manipur will be connected through national highways as the BJP government has taken up total 40 national highway projects against one in the previous regime.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Modi said that the state got relief from bandhs and blockades under the Biren Singh-led government .

Accusing the opposition, PM Modi said that the Congress government had made ‘bandh and blockade’ the fate of Manipur and also reiterated the problems of ration people of Manipur faced before 2017.

“Even in this crisis of coronavirus, the BJP government is ensuring free ration to 22 lakh people of Manipur. That is, seven out of ten citizens, are getting the benefit of the free ration facility,” he said, adding that over 60 thousand houses are being built in Manipur under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.

The BJP government has connected more than 1.25 lakh houses of the state with electricity connections besides giving 1.5 lakh free LPG connections to the mothers and sisters of Manipur under the Ujjwala scheme.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Considering the grievances of the women folks, the government also provided piped water connection facility to 3 lakh households after the introduction of Har Ghar Jal mission. Earlier there were just 25,000 houses with piped water connection facilities, he added.

Hitting out at Congress, he said that the Congress leaders never understand the grievances of the people despite of their tall claims.

“This election should lay the foundation for the next 25 years in Manipur as the stability and peace initiatives which were taken up in the last five years should be made permanent. Therefore the BJP government is needed for further development,” he said.

Manipur Chief Minister Biren Singh and BJP Manipur chief Sharda Devi also addressed the gathering.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Hitting out the PM’s comments, Manipur’s All India Congress Committee (AICC) in-charge, Bhakta Charan Das, claimed that party leader Rahul Gandhi’s rally was attended to by double the crowd. He said this showed that people here didn’t want the return of the BJP government. “After all, the PM didn’t say anything on the key issues of the state which include price rice, non-functioning of state public service commission, non-holding of local body elections, AFSPA etc,” he said.

Responding to the PM’s remark on providing piped water connection facility to 3 lakh households from 25,000 houses, former chief minister and CLP leader O Ibobi said, “BJP is always telling lies.They’re purchasing only a few pipes. No new infrastructure is developed as we have already developed the entire infrastructure for the facilities in the last 15 years.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}