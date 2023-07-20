‘Constitutional failure’: CJI Chandrachud condemns ‘disturbing’ Manipur women video

The Chief Justice of India, DY Chandrachud, on Thursday urged the government to take action in the case of the viral video of Manipur women being paraded naked by a group of men. Expressing deep concern about the ‘disturbing’ incident, the CJI condemned the video as a gross constitutional failure. Chief Justice of India (CJI) Justice Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud.(PTI)

"We are very deeply disturbed about the videos distributed yesterday. We are expressing our deep concern. It is time that the government steps and takes action. This is unacceptable," Chandrachud said.

The Supreme Court asked the government to inform about the steps being taken to ensure the accused are booked. The apex court asserted that it will be forced to initiate action if the government doesn’t.

“Using women as instruments of perpetrating violence in a hostile environment is simply unacceptable in a constitutional democracy,” the CJI continued.

Demanding a report from the Centre and the N Biren Singh-led state government, the SC said it will take up the matter on July 28.

Ahead of Parliament's monsoon session, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday expressed his anguish over the viral video of two women being paraded naked in Manipur adding that the incident was shameful for any civilized society and assured that the guilty will not be spared.

The Manipur Police on Thursday arrested a person, who was allegedly part of the mob that paraded and assaulted three Kuki women on May 4. The video of the women walking naked surfaced on Wednesday -- over 2.5 months after the incident took place.

Ethnic violence has rocked the state for the last two months and claimed over 150 lives and left over 50,000 injured.

