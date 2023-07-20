Manipur Women news live updates: State to consider capital punishment, says CM
Manipur Women news live updates: On Wednesday, a video went viral of two women being paraded naked; the incident took place on May 4.
Manipur women paraded news live: There is widespread outrage across the nation, along with demands for the resignation of Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh, after two women were paraded naked and molested in a village in the ethnic violence-hit state. Though the incident took place on May 4, it came to light only on Wednesday, after a video went viral on social media.
Opposition parties have come down heavily on the Union government, especially prime minister Narendra Modi, and asked him to break his silence, and take the nation into confidence, about the situation in Manipur. PM Modi's BJP is in power in both the northeastern state, and the Centre.
Follow all the updates here:
- Jul 20, 2023 11:01 AM IST
Will consider capital punishment, says CM
CM N Biren Singh says his government will ensure strict action is taken against all the perpetrators, including considering the possibility of capital punishment.
- Jul 20, 2023 10:57 AM IST
Supreme Court takes suo motu cognisance
Simply unacceptable. Using women as an instrument in an area of communal strife. Grossest of constitutional abuse. We are deeply disturbed by the videos which have emerged. If the govt does not act we will: Chief Justice DY Chandrachud
- Jul 20, 2023 10:39 AM IST
Not one culprit will be spared, vows PM Modi
Breaking his silence on the incident, PM Modi vows not to spare culprits behind the incident; asks chief ministers of all states, including Manipur, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, to do what it takes to enforce law and order. Read more
- Jul 20, 2023 10:22 AM IST
One accused arrested, say police
We have arrested one of the main accused in the viral video case. Details will be sHared shortly: Manipur Police. Read more
- Jul 20, 2023 10:17 AM IST
‘PM has time to meet political allies but…’
Today we are raising the issue (of Manipur in Parliament). I have also given notice. We will see whether our Chairman (Rajya Sabha) will allow us to raise it or not. PM is silent on this. You have time to call 38 parties (for the NDA meeting) but you (PM) don't have time to go there: Mallikarjun Kharge, Rajya Sabha LoP and Congress president
- Jul 20, 2023 10:09 AM IST
Social media erupts in anger
Social media has erupted in anger over the incident, with calls for action against the accused, and resignation of CM N Biren Singh. Read more
- Jul 20, 2023 09:53 AM IST
What happened on May 4?
The incident took place in B Phainom village; fresh tensions in violence-hit state. Read more
- Jul 20, 2023 09:45 AM IST
Opposition parties seek discussion in Parliament
Various opposition parties have submitted notices in both houses, seeking discussion on the incident, as well as the overall situation in Manipur.