Smriti Irani speaks to Manipur CM after women paraded naked; ‘Too late’: Opposition slams

Union minister Smriti Irani said she spoke to Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh after the horrific video of two women paraded naked by a mob and then gangraped emerged. Calling the assault 'condemnable and downright inhuman', Irani said the chief minister informed her that an investigation is underway. Opposition leaders questioned her government's silence maintained for over two months after the violence broke out in the northeastern state. Women march demanding restoration of peace in Manipur on Tuesday.

PM's silence and inaction led Manipur into anarchy, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said. "India will not stay silent while the idea of India is being attacked in Manipur. We stand with the people of Manipur. Peace is the only way forward," Rahul Gandhi tweeted.

On May 4, two Kuki women were paraded naked by a mob and then gangraped as the ethnic clash between the Kuki and the Meitei communities broke out in Manipur. The video surfaced two months after the incident while police said a complaint was filed last month. May 4 was the second day of the clash which so far killed 150 and displaced 40,000. The family members of the women were murdered by the mob.

Any amount of condemnation of this horrific incident of violence against women is less, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra tweeted. "Women and children have to bear the maximum brunt of violence in the society. Don't such pictured and violent incidents not disturb the central government, PM Modi?" Priyanka Gandhi tweeted.

'Two months too late': Priyanka Chaturvedi

Questioning the silence of the women and child development minister so long, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi said two months are too late for a reaction. "Stop it Mantriji, your obnoxious silence on the women wrestlers too makes it clear your intent is to only save a seat in the cabinet. Shameless charade," the UBT Sena MP wrote.

'When will this satanic govt take responsibility': Mahua Moitra

Trinamool MP Mahua Moitra said she is ashamed and horrified at the Manipur visuals. "When will this satanic govt take responsibility? When will Manipur CM resign? More important when will MaunGuru stop with state dinners abroad & speak about Manipur?" Mahua tweeted. Urging PM Modi to break his silence, Mahua Moitra reminded that Kuki women are India's daughters, mothers and sisters. "For the love of Bharat- end your silence. For once do the right thing," Mahua tweeted.

What is happening in Manipur? What is the viral video of two Kuki women

Manipur has been the seat of violence between Kukis and the Meiteis since May 3. Union minister Amit Shah visited the strife-torn state and held talks with all the parties. Incidents of violence continued to be reported with the chief minister N Biren Singh almost resigning in June 30. However, his resignation was stalled by his supporters and he said he would not resign at 'this crucial juncture'.

