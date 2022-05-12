Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Manipur’s second supply line cut off after rains wash away bridge foundation

IMPHAL: Imphal-Jiribam sector of National Highway 37, which is considered as Manipur’s second supply route, has been cut off after a Bailey bridge over Irang River collapsed as torrential rain washed away its foundation
Updated on May 12, 2022 10:04 PM IST
BySobhapati Samom

The normal movement of goods laden trucks, passenger vehicles and other private vehicles along the route has been suspended, people familiar with the development said on Thursday.

Deputy Commissioner Haulianlal Guite of Noney district has prohibited plying of all vehicles through National Highway 37 across the Khongsang to Noney stretch with immediate effect.

“While the alternative route via Khoupum to Rengpang may be used instead, heavy vehicles are advised to refrain from doing so due to the rugged, narrow terrain,” DC Noney said in an order on Thursday. “Only light vehicles may use the road, and for emergency purposes.”

The Noney District police has been instructed to check and ensure all vehicles-public and private- are aware of the order which will remain in effect until the Irang bridge is repaired and declared safe for use, the order said.

Meanwhile, normal life in the northeastern border state has been badly affected due to incessant rain in the last few days, raising the water level of the major rivers in the state.

The water levels of Imphal River, which passed through the state capital, and Nambol river are flowing close to warning levels till the report goes to press.

In Imphal East district, many standing crops including watermelon, pumpkin and bottle gourd were submerged by overflowing water from Khamelok rivers in and around Lamboikhul and Uyumpok Mamang Leikai farms.

In Tamenglong, animal cages, storehouses and some household structures were carried away by flood water at Sonram lower village during the day. However, there is no report of any human casualties.

Even though the state received around 34.59mm of rainfall on average till 6pm on Thursday, Tamenglong district received around 100.2 mm of rainfall while Senapati district received 96.6mm. Kangpokpi district, which is the birthplace of Imphal river, also received a rainfall of 43.8mm.

On Wednesday, the National Highway 102B, which connects Mizoram was also cut off after the torrential rain washed away the newly constructed road diversion in Churachandpur district.

