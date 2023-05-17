Senior Meta India executive Manish Chopra resigns, fourth major exit in 6 months

Manish Chopra, Meta's Director and Head of Partnerships in India, has announced his resignation, making his exit from a company he joined in January 2019.

Chopra took to LinkedIn to announce his departure, adding, however, that he will help with the transition over the next few weeks.

“I am grateful to the company for trusting me with building out our efforts to drive growth & engagement across Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp. I am super proud of the work the team and I have done to become an ally for creators and businesses around the country. My heartfelt thanks to each and everyone one of you!” he wrote.

Chopra continued, referring apparently to the ongoing global layoffs at Meta, including in India: “The recent months have been trying times for everyone in so many ways! I know this team has shown so much care and has helped each other selflessly. At so many moments in one doing one's very best, I have seen folks embody ‘what would you do, if you were not afraid’, and surpass our wildest dreams. And so for me, I am now looking forward to a new phase in my professional life. I will share more in due course.”

Sandhya Devanathan, Vice President, Meta India, thanked him for his contributions.

“Manish, thank you so much for your leadership and your contributions to Meta and our India business over all these years. Wish you an awesome next play!” Devanathan wrote below his post.

Fourth major exit from Meta India in 6 months

Chopra's exit from Meta India is the fourth instance of a senior executive leaving the organisation since November last year. Ajit Mohan (India head), Rajiv Aggarwal (Public policy chief) and Abhijit Bose (WhatsApp India head) resigned within days of each other. Chopra, in fact, took over from Mohan on an interim basis, eventually handing over to Devanathan, the full-time chief whose tenure began on January 1.

