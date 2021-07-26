Manish Tewari claims govt discussing increasing Lok Sabha strength to 1,000

Congress leader Manish Tewari said on Monday that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led central government is holding "serious discussion" to increase the strength of the Lok Sabha to 1,000. He added that a decision is exected before the 2024 General Elections.

"Don't know if it's wrong or right but friends told me that a serious discussion is being held on a proposal to increase the strength of the Lok Sabha to 1,000 or more before 2024. Architectural plan of new Parliament chamber should be tabled at Parliament," Tewari was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

This comes a day after the Congress leader's tweet where he said that the new Parliament chamber is being constructed as a 1000-seater. Tewari added that a serious public consultation is needed on the issue.

The new Parliament complex has a deadline of 2022. The new design envisages a triangular complex, with a tricoloured beam lighting up the sky overhead. Parliament will have 55 per cent additional seating capacity for MPs in its new building.

This is part of the Central Vista redevelopment plan that has a deadline of 2024.

In December 2019, former President Pranab Mukherjee hsd called for almost doubling the strength of the Lok Sabha to 1,000 lawmakers, from the current 545.

The first Lok Sabha election in 1952 had 461 seats but within three years, the seats swelled up to 499.

The documents in Parliament show the seats went up to 522, then to 530 and later, to the current capacity of 550.

From time to time, Parliament has cleared constitutional amendments to increase the seats of both Houses. The share of seats from each state depends largely on the census and the current strength of 545 seats was construed with reference to the 1971 census.