Manmohan Singh and Shibu Soren among veterans invited to speak at Parliament function tomorrow

Manmohan Singh, the former prime minister and senior-most Rajya Sabha member, and former Jharkhand chief minister Shibu Soren, who has been a member of both the Houses, have been reportedly invited to speak at a function in the Central Hall of Parliament on Tuesday to commemorate the country's rich parliamentary legacy.

Former prime minister Manmohan Singh attends proceedings in the Rajya Sabha during the Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi on August 7. (PTI)

Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will lead a function, news agency PTI reported.

The function will also see addresses by parliamentarians such as parliamentary affairs minister Pralhad Joshi, leader of the house in Rajya Sabha Piyush Goyal, leader of the Opposition in the Upper House Mallikarjun Kharge, and Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury.

Senior-most Lok Sabha MP Maneka Gandhi has also been invited to speak at the function.

About the Parliament function

The nearly one-and-a-half-hour function will begin and end with the national anthem and will be followed by the top leaders leading all MPs to the new Parliament building.

Before the Central Hall function, three separate group photographs -- first of MPs from both Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha, second of Rajya Sabha members and third of Lok Sabha members -- would be taken at the inner courtyard of the old Parliament building, PTI reported.

Lok Sabha proceedings will begin at 1.15pm, while Rajya Sabha will meet at 2.15pm in the new building.

