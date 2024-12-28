Manmohan Singh funeral today: Delhi Police issues traffic advisory | Avoid these routes

The Delhi Traffic Police has released a traffic advisory in preparation for the funeral of former prime minister Manmohan Singh, set to take place on Saturday, December 28. An artist from the Gurukul School of Art draws a painting of Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in Mumbai. (Bhushan Koyande/HT Photo)

The advisory details road closures and diversions on key routes in New Delhi, urging citizens to steer clear of specific roads and opt for public transport to reduce traffic congestion.

"The dignitaries of many of foreign country and other VIPs/VVIPS and the general public will visit Nigham Bodh Ghat on the occasion of state funeral of late Dr. Sh. Man Mohan Singh, Former PM of India on 28.12.2024," the Delhi Traffic Police said in its advisory on Friday.

The advise lists Yudhister Setu, Raja Ram Kohli Marg, Rajghat Red Light, and Signature Bridge as detour sites.

Ring Road (Mahatma Gandhi Marg), Nishad Raj Marg, Boulevard Road, SPM Marg, Lothian Road, and Netaji Subhash Marg may all be subject to traffic limits, rules, and diversion starting at 7:00 am and probably lasting until 3:30 pm.

People are advised to avoid the location where the parade will be held and the roads and sections indicated in the notice.

It is recommended that commuters heading to the Old Delhi Railway Station, ISBT, Red Fort, Chandni Chowk, and Tis Hazari Court depart early enough to account for any delays that may occur along the way.

Public transit is also advised to lessen traffic on the roads. Vehicles should be parked only in approved lots; roadside parking should be discouraged as it disrupts traffic flow.

They stated that the public is encouraged to notify the police if they see any strange or unknown objects or people in questionable situations.

On Saturday afternoon, Manmohan Singh's last ceremonies will take place at Nigambodh Ghat in New Delhi, according to ANI.

"Dr Manmohan Singh, former Prime Minister passed away at 9.51 PM on December 26, 2024 at AllMS Hospital, New Delhi. It has been decided by the Government that State funeral will be accorded to Dr Manmohan Singh. The funeral will take place at 11:45 AM on December 28, 2024 at Nigambodh Ghat, New Delhi. The Ministry of Defence is requested to make arrangements for State funeral will full military honours," the MHA stated.

Manmohan Singh passed away at AIIMS, Delhi, on Thursday at the age of 92 due to age-related medical conditions. He had a sudden loss of consciousness at home, after which he was rushed to the hospital.

Over the course of his multi-decade political career, Singh held several noteworthy roles, including Finance Minister from 1991 to 1996, when he led economic reforms that revolutionised the Indian economy. From 2004 until 2014, he was India's thirteenth prime minister, succeeding Atal Bihari Vajpayee. His achievements to modernising India's economy and his steadfast leadership despite economic downturns are what people remember most about his term.

Having guided India through a time of unparalleled expansion and global acclaim, Dr. Singh withdrew from public life following his second term. Following the Congress-led UPA's defeat in the 2014 general elections, Narendra Modi took over as leader.