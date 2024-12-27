Anupam Sud celebrates 50 years of art with ‘Journey A Full Circle’ in New Delhi

Over 60 of Sud’s works are on display, highlighting her evolution as one of India’s contemporary artists
Celebrating five decades of artist Anupam Sud’s journey, an exhibit of titled, Journey A Full Circle opened in the Capital. Over 60 of Sud’s works are on display, highlighting her evolution as one of India’s contemporary artists.
She said, “It’s a good time to look back to see how the meticulous learning of printmaking techniques, the choice and use of materials, and the social environment from which I derived my images and compositions have shaped my practice.”
Designers Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna were in attendance, among others.