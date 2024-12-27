Menu Explore
Anupam Sud celebrates 50 years of art with ‘Journey A Full Circle’ in New Delhi

ByHT Correspondent
Dec 27, 2024 01:57 PM IST

Over 60 of Sud’s works are on display, highlighting her evolution as one of India’s contemporary artists

Celebrating five decades of artist Anupam Sud’s journey, an exhibit of titled, Journey A Full Circle opened in the Capital. Over 60 of Sud’s works are on display, highlighting her evolution as one of India’s contemporary artists.

Anupam Sud and Rupika Chawla
Anupam Sud and Rupika Chawla

She said, “It’s a good time to look back to see how the meticulous learning of printmaking techniques, the choice and use of materials, and the social environment from which I derived my images and compositions have shaped my practice.”

Designers Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna were in attendance, among others.

