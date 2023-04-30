100 episodes of Mann Ki Baat: 'A truly special journey,’ tweets PM Modi ahead of broadcast

The journey to 100 episodes of Mann Ki Baat has been ‘truly’ special,' prime minister Narendra Modi tweeted on Sunday, ahead of the 11 am broadcast of this historic edition of his monthly radio programme. PM Modi recording 100th episode of Mann Ki Baat (ANI)

“Do tune in at 11 AM for #MannKiBaat100. This has been a truly special journey, in which we have celebrated the collective spirit of the people of India and highlighted inspiring life journeys,” he said in his tweet.

The first episode of Mann Ki Baat was aired on October 3, 2014, a Friday. In recent years, however, the address has been broadcast at 11 am on the last Sunday of each month. Accordingly, the previous edition was aired on March 26.

As per a July 2021 statement in Rajya Sabha by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, the main purpose of the programme is to ‘establish a dialogue with the citizens on issues of day-to-day governance.’

100th episode of Mann Ki Baat

The historic 100th episode will be watched live at the United Nations headquarters in New York City, India's mission to the UN announced.

The London-based India's High Commission to the UK, too, has made arrangements for people to watch the special telecast.

Back home in India, the Union government, as well as states governed by PM Modi's BJP, are organising events to mark the occassion.

