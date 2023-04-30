“Mann Ki Baat,” a monthly radio programme hosted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was first aired on October 3, 2014. The program is aired on the last Sunday of every month and has garnered a massive following across the world. Accordingly, Sunday's broadcast was particularly significant as it marked the 100th episode of the popular show.

This milestone episode was broadcast live from the United Nations headquarters in New York as well.

During the 99th episode of "Mann Ki Baat," which was aired on March 26, PM Modi emphasized about uniform organ donation policy in India. In addition to this, he also highlighted India's "Nari Shakti" or women power and praised the Oscar-winning documentary "The Elephant Whisperers" and its makers.

The much-awaited 100th episode of “Mann Ki Baat” promises to be an inspiring and energizing affair as the Prime Minister shares his thoughts and ideas with the nation. The show will be broadcast on All India Radio and Doordarshan's entire network. Additionally, the program will be available for streaming on the AIR News website and the newsonair mobile app.

Following the Hindi broadcast, the program will be streamed in various regional languages through AIR.

