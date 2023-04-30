Home / India News / Mann Ki Baat 100th episode Highlights: PM Modi recalls ‘selfie with daughter' campaign

Mann Ki Baat 100th episode Highlights: PM Modi recalls ‘selfie with daughter' campaign

india news
Updated on Apr 30, 2023 11:32 AM IST

Mann Ki Baat LIVE updates: The first episode of Mann Ki Baat aired on October 3, 2014.

Mann Ki Baat: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address 100th episode of Mann Ki Baat today
Mann Ki Baat: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address 100th episode of Mann Ki Baat today
ByHT News Desk
OPEN APP

“Mann Ki Baat,” a monthly radio programme hosted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was first aired on October 3, 2014. The program is aired on the last Sunday of every month and has garnered a massive following across the world. Accordingly, Sunday's broadcast was particularly significant as it marked the 100th episode of the popular show. 

This milestone episode was broadcast live from the United Nations headquarters in New York as well.

During the 99th episode of "Mann Ki Baat," which was aired on March 26, PM Modi emphasized about uniform organ donation policy in India. In addition to this, he also highlighted India's "Nari Shakti" or women power and praised the Oscar-winning documentary "The Elephant Whisperers" and its makers.

The much-awaited 100th episode of “Mann Ki Baat” promises to be an inspiring and energizing affair as the Prime Minister shares his thoughts and ideas with the nation. The show will be broadcast on All India Radio and Doordarshan's entire network. Additionally, the program will be available for streaming on the AIR News website and the newsonair mobile app.

Following the Hindi broadcast, the program will be streamed in various regional languages through AIR.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Apr 30, 2023 11:32 AM IST

    UNESCO DG's special message on 100th episode

    UNESCO Director General Audrey Azoulay sends special message on occasion of the completion of a century of episodes.

  • Apr 30, 2023 11:24 AM IST

    ‘Mann Ki Baat’ led to public movements: PM

    Swachh Bharat, Khadi, Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav became public movements, says prime minister Modi.

  • Apr 30, 2023 11:12 AM IST

    PM recalls ‘selfie with daughter’ campaign

    He recalls the ‘selfie with daughter’ campaign he spoke about on one of the editions, and speaks to the person who came up with the idea.

  • Apr 30, 2023 11:05 AM IST

    Each episode has been special, says PM Modi

    I can't believe it's been so many years since Mann Ki Baat began. Each episode has been special: PM Modi

  • Apr 30, 2023 11:01 AM IST

    PM Modi speaks on Mann Ki Baat

    PM Modi addresses the nation on Mann Ki Baat's 100th edition.

  • Apr 30, 2023 10:36 AM IST

    Congress questions PM's ‘Maun Ki Baat’

    Jairam Ramesh questions PM's ‘Maun Ki Baat’ on crucial issues.

  • Apr 30, 2023 10:10 AM IST

    Sand art for 100 episodes of Mann Ki Baat

    Noted sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik commemorates 100 episodes of PM Modi's monthly radio programme with his sand art.

  • Apr 30, 2023 09:50 AM IST

    ‘100 episodes indicate people have appreciated Mann Ki Baat’

    "Mann Ki Baat reaching 100th episode and its popularity among people indicate that people have appreciated it and PM Modi has contributed towards social causes": JP Nadda, BJP chief

  • Apr 30, 2023 09:23 AM IST

    ‘A truly special journey’: PM Modi

    “Do tune in at 11 AM for #MannKiBaat100. This has been a truly special journey, in which we have celebrated the collective spirit of the people of India and highlighted inspiring life journeys,” tweets PM Modi.

  • Apr 30, 2023 09:08 AM IST

    Union minister Hardeep Puri speaks about Mann Ki Baat

    “What started out as a unique, unprecedented, new innovation has suddenly, over a period of time, become a phenomenal outreach program where the head of govt, PM Modi, communicates and interacts with segments of the population in a direct manner which has a resonance with the audience”: Hardeep Singh Puri to ANI

  • Apr 30, 2023 09:00 AM IST

    Mann Ki Baat broadcast in 22 Indian languages, 11 foreign languages

    Apart from 22 Indian languages and 29 dialects, Mann Ki Baat is broadcast in 11 foreign languages including French, Chinese, Indonesian, Tibetan, Burmese, Baluchi, Arabic, Pashtu, Persian, Dari and Swahili.

  • Apr 30, 2023 08:56 AM IST

    'Mann Ki Baat' made brought 'behavioural change' among people: Study

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi's monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' made brought about a “behavioural change” among people with the kind of exchanges with the listeners during the show, officials associated with a study were quoted by PTI as saying on Saturday.

  • Apr 30, 2023 08:32 AM IST

    PM Modi's ‘Mann Ki Baat’ 100th episode to be broadcast live at UN headquarters

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi's monthly radio program, “Mann Ki Baat”, is set to achieve a significant milestone on Sunday as it airs its 100th episode. The program has become an important platform for the Prime Minister to connect with the people and share his thoughts and ideas on various issues of national and international importance.

    This special episode of "Mann Ki Baat" will be broadcast live from the United Nations headquarters, marking a historic moment for the program.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
mann ki baat

IMD predicts rainfall for several states over next three days. Details

india news
Published on Apr 30, 2023 07:44 PM IST

The IMD has also issued an orange alert in Shimla and some parts of Himachal Pradesh for increased rainfall activity after May 1 and 2.

Women trying to catch a bus during rainfall, in New Delhi on Sunday. (ANI photo)
ByHT News Desk

Conman held for posing as Gujarat CMO official; booked for rape

india news
Published on Apr 30, 2023 07:08 PM IST

The accused conman, said, that his real identity came to light after he was brought to a police station in Vadodara following his quarrel with someone.

The accused was booked under Indian Penal Code sections 170 (pretending to hold any particular office as public servant), 417 (cheating), 467 (forgery), and 376 (rape).
PTI |

Enhanced pay for Anganwadi workers if voted to power in Karnataka: Priyanka Gandhi

india news
Updated on Apr 30, 2023 06:29 PM IST

The Congress leader also promised to give Rs. 3 lakh to major Anganwadi workers on their retirement or to their nominee in the event of premature death and Rs. 2 lakh to those working in mini Anganwadis

Priyanka Gandhi addresses a public rally in Belagavi’s Khanapur in Karnataka (Twitter/@INCIndia)
ByHT Correspondent

‘…for political reasons’: Atishi responds to L-G's letter on Kejriwal residence

india news
Updated on Apr 30, 2023 06:14 PM IST

Delhi PWD minister Atishi hit out at the LG stating that it is outside his jurisdiction to ask for a report on PWD renovations at CM Kejriwal's house.

Delhi PWD minister Atishi (PTI)
BySreelakshmi B

‘Casteist, communal parties having sleepless nights’: Mayawati on UP civic polls

india news
Published on Apr 30, 2023 05:42 PM IST

UP urban local body polls (Nagar Nigam, Nagar Palika, Nagar Panchayat): BSP has fielded Muslim candidates on 11 out of 17 mayoral seats.

BSP supremo Mayawati (Twitter/@Mayawati)(HT_PRINT)
ByHT News Desk

CM Pinarayi calls ‘The Kerala Story’ Sangh propaganda: ‘In trailer, we see…’

india news
Published on Apr 30, 2023 05:09 PM IST

As controversial movie “The Kerala Story” is set to hit the screen on May 5, chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan hit out at the makers.

Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan. (PTI)(HT_PRINT)
ByHT News Desk

Evening brief: Siddaramaiah throws sprint challenge to PM Modi

india news
Published on Apr 30, 2023 05:01 PM IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Former Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah. (File_PTI)
ByHT News Desk

Nepal's President Paudel discharged from AIIMS, to return home tonight

india news
Published on Apr 30, 2023 05:01 PM IST

Paudel, 78, was airlifted to India on April 19 for treatment at the AIIMS, New Delhi, after he complained of shortness of breath.

Nepal’s President Ramchandra Paudel. (REUTERS)
PTI | | Posted by Yagya Sharma

Gas leak incidents in past one year that made headlines

india news
Published on Apr 30, 2023 04:56 PM IST

The Ludhiana gas leak incident took lives of 11 people. The govt announced an ex-gratia amount of ₹2 lakh for deceased's families.

NDRF team officials wear protected suit and mask arrive for the rescue operation after a gas leak incident occur at a factory in Giaspura area of Ludhiana, (ANI)
ANI | | Posted by Sreelakshmi B

On PM Modi's 'abused me 91 times', Priyanka Gandhi says, ‘Mere bhai se seekho’

india news
Published on Apr 30, 2023 04:53 PM IST

Priyanka Gandi said if Congress makes a list of abuses, they will not fit on a page; several books will have to be written.

Priyanka Gandhi addressing a rally in poll-bound Karnataka on Sunday.
ByPoulomi Ghosh

Mann Ki Baat allowed me to stay connected with people: PM Modi in 100th episode

india news
Updated on Apr 30, 2023 04:49 PM IST

The PM also acknowledged the publicity his show has garnered across the globe. While it was aired live at the United Nations headquarters on Sunday, the PM recalled how his joint address with the then US President Barack Obama was discussed across the world

Prime Minister Narendra Modi address 100th episode of Mann Ki Baat (Twitter Photo)
BySmriti Kak Ramachandran

TN forms expert group to study how to manage water bodies in Paradur airport site

india news
Updated on Apr 30, 2023 04:32 PM IST

The Tamil Nadu government has proposed a new international greenfield airport to be built latest by 2030 at a cost of ₹20,000 crore with a capacity to handle 10 crore passengers a year

For Chennai’s second airport, the residents of 13 villages will have to make way for land acquisition of 4,791.29 acres, of which 2,605 acres are wetlands. (Representative Image)
ByDivya Chandrababu

Wrestlers should focus on their practice, says Yogeshwar Dutt amid protest

india news
Published on Apr 30, 2023 04:21 PM IST

Wrestlers' protest: The Delhi Police on Friday registered two FIRs against WFI chief Singh over the allegations of sexual harassment of female wrestlers.

Former Indian wrestler and Olympic medallist Yogeshwar Dutt. (Twitter/ ANI)
ByShobhit Gupta

100-year-old Gujarat woman hails PM Modi during 100th ‘Mann Ki Baat’ episode

india news
Published on Apr 30, 2023 04:06 PM IST

100-year-old Ramiben blessed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and hailed his leadership as she listened to the centenary episode of ‘Mann Ki Baat’.

100-year-old Ramiben blessing PM Modi during the broadcast of 100th episode of 'Mann Ki Baat' in New Zealand's Auckland. (ANI)
ByYagya Sharma

Inadequate space for cheetahs in Kuno National Park, claims ex-WII official

india news
Published on Apr 30, 2023 03:05 PM IST

The cheetahs from the two African nations have been brought to India under the ambitious inter-continental translocation programme to revive their population.

A cheetah at the Kuno National Park. (PTI)
ByHT News Desk
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
Live Score
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, April 30, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out