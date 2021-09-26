Home / India News / Mann Ki Baat Highlights: 'Team India' making daily record in fight against Covid-19, says PM Modi
PM Narendra Modi (File Photo)
Live

Mann Ki Baat Highlights: 'Team India' making daily record in fight against Covid-19, says PM Modi

Mann Ki Baat Live Updates: Today's episode, the 81st of the monthly radio address, coincided with PM Modi's 3-day visit to the United States.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON SEP 26, 2021 11:37 AM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday addressed the nation through his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat. The address, which was the 81st episode of Mann Ki Baat, coincided with PM Modi's three-day visit to the United States, which concluded on Saturday with a speech at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

“PM Narendra Modi to share his thoughts with the people in Mann Ki Baat programme at 11am today,” the All India Radio (AIR) tweeted ahead of the Prime Minister's address.

The first episode of Mann Ki Baat aired on October 3, 2014. A new episode is broadcast on the last Sunday of every month.

Follow all the updates here:

  • SEP 26, 2021 11:34 AM IST

    ‘Team India’ creating new record every day in fight against Covid-19, says PM Modi

    “Team India is creating daily record in country's fight against Covid-19, especially on vaccination front. I request those who are not yet vaccinated to take their shot. But we cannot let out guard down even after vaccination,” says Prime Minister Modi.

  • SEP 26, 2021 11:31 AM IST

    PM Modi pays tribute to Deen Dayal Upadhyaya

    September 25 was the birth anniversary of Deen Dayal Upadhyaya. On this date in 2018, we launched the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojna, or Aysuhman Bharat Yojna.

  • SEP 26, 2021 11:21 AM IST

    PM Modi congratulates specially-abled trekkers who scaled Siachen glacier

    I congratulate the team of eight specially-abled trekkers who recently created a world record by conquering Siachen glacier: PM Modi

  • SEP 26, 2021 11:16 AM IST

    Transaction of 350 crore through UPI in August: PM Modi

    In August, transaction of 350 crore was done digitally through UPI, says PM Modi.

  • SEP 26, 2021 11:11 AM IST

    ‘Request people to celebrate river festival at least once per year’

    I request people in all corners of the country to celebrate “river festival” at least once per year, says Prime Minister Modi on Mann Ki Baat.

  • SEP 26, 2021 11:07 AM IST

    Namami Gange Mission progressing smoothly today, says PM Modi

    On World Rivers Day, I am reminded of the Namami Gange Mission, which is progressing smoothly through people's participation, says PM Modi.

  • SEP 26, 2021 11:04 AM IST

    Today is special because of World Rivers Day: PM Modi

    September 26 is an important day because it is related to Indian tradition and heritage. Today is World Rivers Day: PM Modi on Mann Ki Baat

  • SEP 26, 2021 11:01 AM IST

    PM Modi addresses nation on Mann Ki Baat

    PM Modi begins addressing nation through his Mann Ki Baat radio address.

  • SEP 26, 2021 10:41 AM IST

    PM Modi to address nation on Mann Ki Baat

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will shortly address the nation through 81st episode of his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat. The address is scheduled to begin at 11am.

Story Saved
