Mann Ki Baat: PM gives deets on new football stadium in Ladakh, talks of fitness among youth
Mann Ki Baat: PM gives deets on new football stadium in Ladakh, talks of fitness among youth

The football stadium will also have a synthetic track with eight lanes, Modi said, adding there will also be a hostel facility with one thousand beds.
'Mann Ki Baat' is the Prime Minister's monthly radio address, which is broadcast on the last Sunday of every month.(ANI)
Updated on Jan 30, 2022 01:59 PM IST
Written by Shubhangi Gupta | Edited by Sohini Goswami, New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday spoke about a culture of fitness as he cited the popularity of sports across the country starting from Manipur to Ladakh. Addressing the nation through his first ‘Mann Ki Baat’ radio programme of the year, Modi said Ladakh will soon have an open synthetic track and astro turf football stadium.

“This stadium is being built at a height of more than 10,000 feet and its construction is going to be completed soon. This will be the largest open stadium in Ladakh where 30,000 spectators can sit together,” he added.

He further said the stadium has been certified by FIFA, world biggest organisation of football.

"Whenever such a big sports infrastructure comes up, it brings great opportunities to the youth of the country," Modi said during the address. A project like this also promotes tourism and generates employment, he added.

Modi further spoke about Thounaojam Niranjoy Singh, a 24-year-old youth from Manipur, who had made a record of 109 push-ups in a minute. "Breaking the record is nothing new for Niranjoy Singh. Earlier too, he had held the record for most knuckle push-ups with one hand in a minute," the Prime Minister said, hoping this will inspire the youths in the country to make physical fitness a part of their life.

The programme is broadcast on the entire network of AIR and Doordarshan and also on AIR News and mobile app. The first episode of the programme was aired on October 3, 2014.

