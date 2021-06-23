Manure hunt underway in Chhattisgarh after thieves steal 800 kg cow dung

A massive manhunt is underway in central India after a gang of robbers stole about 800 kilograms of cow dung from a village in Chhattisgarh's Korba district, police said. Villagers complained to police last week about a gang that broke into the storehouse in Dhurena village on the intervening night of June 8 and June 9 and fled with their pungent plunder estimated to be worth ₹1,600.

According to assistant sub-inspector Suresh Kuma of the Dipka Police station, a case against unidentified persons was lodged on June 15 for stealing eight quintal cow dung worth ₹1,600.

Local police officer Harish Tandekar told news agency AFP on Wednesday that they have questioned some suspects but no arrests have been made yet. Tandekar said that it was not clear how the suspects had been able to transport such a large amount of faeces, or why they had stolen it.

"Investigations are continuing and every effort is being made to find the culprits," he added.

The Chhattisgarh government had earlier announced that it would purchase cow dung at about ₹ 2 per kilogram under the 'Godhan Nyay Yojna' scheme for the production of vermicompost at gauthans, making it more valuable for villagers. People of Dhurena village say that they have been collecting cow dung in exchange for some money after the scheme was announced, reported ANI.

In recent years, several states have been encouraging farmers to sell cow poo for organic farming. There has also been an increased demand for cattle waste for eco-friendly products such as earthen lamps and for religious purposes. Apart from its use for such eco-friendly products and organic farming, some Hindus use the animals' dung and urine for medicines and other holy practices.

In 2019, the Union government had proposed to set up Rashtriya Kamdhenu Aayog for the effective implementation of law and welfare schemes for cows with a corpus of ₹500 crores.

(With inputs from agencies)