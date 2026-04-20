Many feared dead as passenger bus rolls down into gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district

At least 10 people are feared to be dead and several others injured after a passenger bus rolled down into a gorge in Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur district on Monday. Several feared dead as passenger bus rolls down into gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district.

The accident took place near Kanote village when the bus, travelling from Ramnagar to Udhampur, lost control and plunged into a gorge. Rescue operations were launched immediately by local authorities, news agency PTI reported.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh said he had spoken to Udhampur Deputy Commissioner Minga Sherpa soon after the incident.

“Just now spoke to DC Udhampur, Minga Sherpa, after learning about a tragic road accident, less than an hour ago, at village Kanote, involving a public transport bus on its way from Ramnagar to Udhampur. The rescue operation has been immediately undertaken. Heavy casualties are expected. All possible assistance is being provided. The injured will be shifted for medical aid. Arrangements being made to airlift the seriously injured. I am in constant touch with the local administration as well as our local workers team led by Rajinder Sharma,” he said in a post on X.

Officials said the injured were being shifted to nearby medical facilities, while arrangements were being made to airlift those in critical condition.

Further details are awaited.