Many feared dead after bus plunges down steep slope in J&K's Doda

A bus travelling from Kishtwar to Jammu veered off the road and plunged around 250 meters down a steep slope near Trungal in the Assar area of the Doda district.

Many feared dead in bus accident in Jammu and Kashmir.

The local authorities, including the police and rescue teams, rushed to the scene to initiate rescue operations and assess the extent of the tragedy. Preliminary reports from the Police Control Room in Doda suggest that the death toll could be as high as 20 or even more.

“A passenger bus, on its way from Kishtwar to Jammu, veered off the roads and fell down 250 meters on another road near Trungal in the Assar area of Doda district. Many passengers are feared dead,” said a police officer at police control room Doda.

(This is breaking news…please check back for updates)

